Colm O'Rourke on the Parish Rule: Where is the respect in a directive that sentences players to a life of slavery?

Rigid adherence by the GAA to the parish rule can no longer be justified

St Vincent&rsquo;s Éamon Fennell in action against UCD's Michael Fitzsimons during the Dublin SFC in 2011.

Colm O'Rourke

- December 4, 2011

There is a speeding train coming down the tracks which has the potential to wreak havoc in the GAA. It is the parish rule which dominates all affairs in the Association. The traditional stand was that the parish you were born in decided your life for football or hurling purposes. There was no element of choice involved.

