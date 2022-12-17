| 2°C Dublin

Colm O'Rourke on the International Rules series: How a change of tactics and some new players turned things around

With the Australians expected to improve after their win in the first Test, Ireland had to produce an exceptional performance if they were to win the series

Ireland's Finbar McConnell speaks with manager Colm O'Rourke, right, and team doctor Dr Jack Finn during the International Rules Series First Test against Australia at Croke Park in October 1998. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Colm O'Rourke

- October 25, 1998

There are days when you get the feeling that things are right, even when there is no logical explanation for it. Sunday was one of those days.

