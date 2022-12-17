Colm O'Rourke on the International Rules series: How a change of tactics and some new players turned things around

- October 25, 1998

There are days when you get the feeling that things are right, even when there is no logical explanation for it. Sunday was one of those days.

The team meeting that morning in the Skylon Hotel set the scene perfectly and remains an abiding memory. Joe McDonagh was the first to speak, as he had been the previous week, with the players delighted to have a president show such personal interest in them.

Then John O'Keeffe and Mickey Moran had a few quiet words of encouragement, before John McDermott and Peter Canavan put across very forcefully what it meant for the players to be part of this series.

Representing Ireland was not enough, they emphasised, they wanted to win, and the look on every player's face left me in no doubt about their intentions. After that, my role was confined to setting the general principles of how we would play.

By the time we left that meeting at one o'clock, all of us on the management side knew that it would take a super team to beat our lads as the attitude in the squad was so positive.

Once the general guidelines were laid out the players couldn't wait to get on with the job and the success was all down to them in the end.

Great performances depend on pride and passion. Paying people cannot guarantee that. It is either in you or not. Gaelic footballers in general have those qualities in abundance, and last Sunday they showed it with a display of real skill against a great Australian side. For me it was a privilege to play my small part.

Popular opinion had ordained that Australia would improve on their first Test win and that the series was more or less dead. Nobody in the Irish camp believed that, and Sunday's result bore out the general feeling that emanated from our team directly after the first match.

While we had lost, the players felt very strongly that they had let it slip rather than any brilliant work on the Aussies' part. The Australians finished with a gale force wind behind them so it was no wonder there was a bit of a siege. Fitness levels don't improve in a week, so the fact that we scored the last two overs on Sunday into the slight breeze suggests that a bit of passion sometimes makes up for a lot.

The crowd played a stormer too, and definitely lifted the Irish side in those last hectic ten minutes. Recycling subs more often too, meant that there was possibly a bit more freshness available even if it is almost impossible to keep the inter-change process totally organised.

The high quality goals helped keep the crowd on their toes, and it is just as well that Michael Donnellan had the speed to score and get out of the sandwich. Otherwise a Hoover would have been needed to get him off the pitch.

The main reason Ireland won was because of a complete change of tactics involving the wing-backs, both in the corners and at half-back. In the first Test, players like Séamus Moynihan, Seán Martin Lockhart, John Kenny, Finbarr Cullen and Seán Óg De Paor played very well in a defensive capacity. This time they were told to break quickly out of defence, and to go the whole way up the field in support of the rest.

This meant Ireland had players coming from the back creating the extra man, which had not happened much in the first Test. It also allowed retention of the ball through short fisted passes and made openings for more goals. It was no coincidence that Sean De Paor scored a great goal or that John Kenny and Sean Lockhart kicked overs. They also created the extra man for many other scores.

This would be high risk football in Gaelic terms but the Australians need to work the ball from the wings to the middle almost all the time before they score. And with Darren Fay and Glenn Ryan anchoring those positions the rest could be more adventurous.

On top of that, when the backs went on long runs they did not have to make another dash back all the time as a new player was introduced to give them a rest. Having John Tobin available to do runner helped us as he has experience of the Aussies through the U-17 team which played Australia in April.

This short passing style may appear to be contrary to the normal policy I favour, yet there are times to change and this was one of them as kicking in long aimless balls was easy pickings for the Aussie backline which was physically much stronger than the Irish forwards. We had to rely on skill, and the likes of Ja Fallon, Peter Canavan and Brian Stynes had more class than their counterparts on the Aussies' side.

Incidentally, those who think the fisted pass a cumbersome exercise compared to the handpass should have a look again at the video of last Sunday. It does not slow down the game — you only have to look at the Aussies' quick release — and a punch pass is more easily assessed by the referee as to validity. That is why it is being tried in the League.

The method the Aussies use in punch passing is superior to ours and is worth looking at by coaches.

Another important factor in the win was the spirit in which the game was played. Last Sunday showed the real possibilities of these international games. The players want them, but only if they are free flowing football matches and not battles of attrition.

At the meeting on the Friday night involving the two referees, officials from both sides as well as the two managers, the Aussies made it clear they wanted a game free of fighting and dangerous tackles. With the referees more clear on what should be blown it made for last Sunday's spectacle.

A video showing the contentious issues was put together by Pat Daly, who probably more than anyone has made this series work. The Aussies did not worry about my complaints on late tackles; they accepted they were dangerous and similarly there were foul practices on our side which we undertook to sort out. The end result is a game everyone can enjoy.

The Irish players and supporters showed what they thought of it, a game worthy of retention in itself and not necessarily for taking things out of it, even if anything that improves Gaelic should obviously be looked at.

The Australians may have a bigger selling problem next year, but with their top players involved there are possibilities. Jim Stynes figures the series has a future but is slightly worried that every year is too often to have it as October is the Aussies' rest month and if the top men get fed up and pull out then it would not capture the imagination of the Aussie Rules public.

At the moment the vibes are fairly good and there has been far more coverage of the tour in the Australian media than previously. And if the team and their coach Leigh Matthews gave the impression after the game last week that they were not too worried about losing, don't believe it.

On the previous Sunday the scenes of delirium among the Aussie players showed what it meant for them to win and their singing of the national anthem in the dressing room afterwards bore that out. The Aussies hate losing and last week's result took them by surprise.

They probably expected to win the second Test easier than the first and we decided that we would reinforce this impression with them.

The public front was one of major problems, but privately everyone was fairly happy that the players would give a much bigger performance in the second Test.

I don't know whether the Aussies were taken in by us playing the old soldier, but they were certainly taken aback by the ferocity of the Irish tackling early on.

Much of the credit for the win, apart of course from the great players involved, should go to Mickey Moran and John O'Keeffe. Moran is the very best on training drills which prepared players mentally and physically for the challenge.

John O'Keeffe has wisdom built from years of success. When he spoke everyone listened. Their contribution over the past few months made the whole exercise of training and general preparation relatively easy on me.

Yet I am glad it is all over. The week before the second Test was particularly hectic and I spent many hours on the phone talking to all concerned parties in an effort to get the right answers.

And over the last couple of months I talked to previous managers, Eugene McGee and Kevin Heffernan. Even though things have changed in the game, their ideas and impressions were very useful. It would be very foolish in any management job not to use the best advice available.

And I did feel the pressure. Someone said that great players win games and bad managers lose them. It is not entirely true, but you can get the drift. So I suppose there is quiet satisfaction involved for everyone on the management side.

I was glad too for Joe McDonagh, Liam Mulvihill and Dermot Power. They had taken risks to make this work, and they had given the right sort of support to the Irish team.

One thing I was clear on was that the game had no future if it only appealed to the ghoulish nature of those who went along to see players beating the hell out of each other. Plenty of good hard hitting, yes, but nothing underhand, cowardly or excessively violent.

All of this management involvement convinces me of how totally insane county team managers must be, and they should be protected as an endangered species. The disruption to normal living through being involved with a high-profile team is incredible. Dealing with the media is a job in itself; by far the most enjoyable part is being on the training ground with players or chatting to them socially afterwards.

They were a fantastic bunch to deal with, everyone with a different angle and great stories on how their county team ran. It was great too for the likes of Paul Brewster of Fermanagh and Derry Foley of Tipperary who played their first games in Croke Park for their country.

In the case of high-profile counties it was just as important. It was a major boost to Glen Ryan and Niall Buckley after the disappointment of the All-Ireland. We would not have won without them or the three musketeers from Galway who scored a goal each. With Kevin Walsh and Seán Ó Domhnaill also on standby, the All-Ireland finalists on both sides demonstrated clearly what this series meant to them.

And it's not all one-sided. I had a long chat with Aussie coach Leigh Matthews, who is moving from Melbourne to Brisbane on a three-year contract reputedly worth £1m and he wants to coach the Aussies for next year's return games.

Personally, I would like to renew that rivalry also ... with the same backroom team.