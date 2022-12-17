| 1.9°C Dublin

Colm O'Rourke on the club dinner dance: A survivors' guide to this great annual meeting of the local tribes

The highlight of the social calendar is a bonanza for hotels

'The speeches finish at a quarter to one and the band strikes up an old time waltz. Nobody under the age of 25 has lasted the pace.'

Colm O'Rourke

- February 27, 2000

After the games themselves, the single biggest occasion for most clubs is the Annual Dinner Dance and with hundreds of GAA clubs in the country, Friday nights in January and February are a bonanza time for hotels.

