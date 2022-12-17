Colm O'Rourke on the club dinner dance: A survivors' guide to this great annual meeting of the local tribes

- February 27, 2000

After the games themselves, the single biggest occasion for most clubs is the Annual Dinner Dance and with hundreds of GAA clubs in the country, Friday nights in January and February are a bonanza time for hotels.

A couple of hundred meals and no shortage of drinkers means a tidy sum for these establishments at a fairly slack time of year. This is the users’ guide and perhaps survivors' guide to this great annual meeting of the local tribes.

The planning takes place in the back end of the year when the games are drying up and the monthly committee meetings are running out of topics to debate.

At this stage the chairman will be heard to offer the pinion, "We had better be thinking about the Dinner Dance". This is the cue for the social committee to be wheeled out.

This particular committee will have had important matters to attend to during the year, like making sandwiches for the odd visiting team and organising soft drinks for the juveniles after winning their first match (for two years). Now, however, their hour is at hand.

The first major decision is the choice of hotel. An immediate enquiry takes place on the vegetable soup, the roast potatoes, vegetables, not to mention the quality of the turkey and ham from last year's function. After much debate from those with a more sophisticated palate, a decision is made to return to the same hotel and menu.

At that stage a committee member is delegated to meet the hotel manager and discuss the price (better than last year) without making any commitment.

This means in reality that the meeting with the manager will ensure that the price will be slightly dearer this time and the date will be booked.

The other important item to be sorted out at this stage too is the music. Somebody else gets this brief. The orders are 'not too loud, but with a good variety'.

This rules out Westlife, the Spice Girls, U2 and Madonna. Big Tom and the Mainliners are not around anymore, so a local group is signed up. Everyone knows that all the young people will slip out to the nearby disco around midnight, so the issue of music is not critical.

Of greater importance altogether is who the committee might deem worthy of a special presentation on the night. As the club has not won a championship for sixty three years and only one tournament in the last twenty, there is a general feeling that something must be done on the night to take the bare look off the evening, not to mention having a few flashy trophies at the top table.

After much discussion it is decided that the club's junior team which was beaten in the divisional semi-final years ago should be honoured for outstanding commitment. The fact that there were only four teams in the competition at the time is completely overlooked. Another factor which would make this presentation even more appropriate is the fact that nearly all the team are now dead so, with only four trophies to present, it would save the club money. At a time when the finances arc badly strapped, this is a vital consideration.

Everything is going swimmingly until someone suggests making another presentation to one of the younger players who was a sub for a while on the county minors. This involves heated debate and the chairman decides to move on quickly when it is pointed out that this gentleman had decided to go playing soccer on the day of the local derby which consigned the club to the fourth division of the league for the first time in its history. An old timer suggests that a 'kick up the arse' would be far more appropriate in the circumstance for him and many more like him than wasting the club's money which was hard earned in a pound raffle.

The guest list is the next item and this is a tricky one with all the political and diplomatic skills needed to balance out the conflicting views.

The problem is that nobody on the committee likes anyone on the county board as they all agree that they were wrongly blamed for starting eight 'all in' melees during the year. This resulted in a few heavy suspensions and a fine which has yet to be paid.

In the end it is agreed to check out all the big clubs in the county who are holding their dinner dance on the same night and find out who they have invited from the county board. Knowing that a board member would not go to a junior club function when there was a senior one on the same night they could issue all sorts of invitations knowing full well that no major official would show up.

A lesser light from the board would substitute and everyone would be happy.

Someone then suggests that a celebrity should be invited to make a presentation but immediately a problem arose as there was general agreement that no one would attend without getting a few quid. Again a simple solution was arrived at, with the chairman's blessing. The club would give a piece of glass and twenty pounds for petrol. No one could expect any more than that.

The night. The meal is scheduled for 8pm sharp but everyone knows that if it is up and running at a quarter to ten it will be a minor miracle as you would need a whip to beat most of the players out of the bar. Eventually a semblance of order is imposed and the Parish Priest, who also doubles as President of the club and Spiritual Adviser, says grace before meals and the show is on the road.

By half eleven the speeches start. The Chairman tells everyone that there won’t be much chat as things have run on longer than expected.

He then goes on to welcome everyone at the top table which takes several minutes and then lashes out for another twenty at the lack of commitment to the club.

He blames, among other things, loose women, tight haircuts, drink (naturally), discos, lack of respect for the selectors (himself), bad company and too much money too soon. He finishes off by saying that he sees a very bright future for the club this year as there are a number of good young players coming through.

The County Board representative starts off with the statutory twenty words in Irish. Nobody understands them, or the English that follows as most of the audience switched off half way through the chairman’s outburst. The applause is polite as everyone likes this particular county board official as he has helped to fix a few referees' reports in the past on behalf of the club.

The presentations are then made to the men of the past. They shuffle up proud as punch for their moment of glory.

Their daughters and granddaughters flash their disposable cameras before an old time supporter of the club suddenly realises that one of the recipients never played on that team at all. Such a minor hiccup should not be allowed to spoil a great night's entertainment and the information is kept under wraps.

It will be one of the trick questions at the next table quiz that the club runs in the local pub, the same pub that sponsors the team and the one which the chairman particularly thanks before launching his tirade on the demon of drink and late night cavorting in bars.

The speeches finish at a quarter to one and the band strikes up an old time waltz. Nobody under the age of 25 has lasted the pace.

The chairman closes proceedings by thanking everyone for coming and it has been such an outstanding success that he is already looking forward to next year's Dinner Dance.