Colm O'Rourke

- November 28, 2004

When I heard about Brian Mullins' decision last weekend to withdraw from the prolonged appointment process of the Dublin County Board to select a manager, I felt there would be much in common in the list of demands he made and my proposals in Meath two months previously, when I was nominated for a similar post. I was not disappointed.

In truth, the requirements of serious management teams throughout the country are similar, but agreeing on conditions in advance, rather than having disputes later, is the best way of doing business.

The big difference between my demands and those of Mullins was that I wanted to see major changes at all levels, starting with a new emphasis on under-age football. The big difficulty, though, when you come up with new ideas is that anyone in a position of authority feels that you are getting at them. In most cases this is not true. No matter how successful, everything needs freshening up, so a change in direction and a different focus — rather than a massive cull of personnel — is needed everywhere on a regular basis.

The big problem is the amount of money that should be spent in each of the 32 counties on football. I figured that a minimum would be €200,000 on under-age county teams and €300,000 on the senior side. I know those figures cause most county boards to have seizures, but here we come to interpretation on financial investment. I see a good set-up at county level as an asset, not a possible liability. And I see the whole set-up as being self-financing.

If people in Meath were asked for money on the clear understanding — spelt out in advance — where and how it would be spent, I don't think there would be any problem getting it. Nor do I think there would be in other counties. People won't hand over money if they feel it is just a general contribution. The system I envisaged to pay for all county teams was a thousand members contributing €500 annually for five years.

In fairness, the Meath County Board dealt very honourably with these suggestions and agreed with nearly everything. There were a few sticking points involving a timeframe for implementation, but I concluded my talks feeling that most of the suggestions I had put forward will be part of board policy within a few years.

12-point plan

1. The immediate appointment of a full-time officer to draw up and implement a five-year plan at all levels within the county. This person to have a qualification in financial matters as a complete overhaul of sponsorship is needed. Must be able to work with the amateur officers of the board in order that their plans are carried out.

The officer to be paid a basic salary and commission on all extra finance raised as a huge amount of extra money is going to be needed for investment in the underage sector which will be detailed later. This person will need to work closely with all managers of county sides and especially the senior team manager.

2. A new appointments committee to be set up by the senior board to select rather than elect the most suitable people for positions for county sides from U14 to U21. Committee to comprise the chairman of minor and senior boards and a couple of others selected by the chairman.

Alongside this committee, a panel of former county players to be set up to help out in training and coaching of all county underage teams. Former players to be assigned by the coaching officer to the different sides.

A number of these players, in conjunction with the board coaching officer, to set out clearly for every county team manager the type, duration, frequency and intensity of training sessions which are suitable for players at every age. This to be monitored on an ongoing basis.

Also a particular style of football to be implemented so that there is no major difference in emphasis as players go up through the grades. This is not to stunt a particular coach or interfere with their methods, but more to ensure continuity.

There is also a need for someone to take control of the issues surrounding the conflicts arising from demands on players from schools, clubs and county teams which is leading to severe injuries from overexposure. I would suggest somebody with the authority to tell players what teams they should be with on a particular week, taking into account the hierarchy of demands. This applies mainly to minor players.

3. The juvenile county team to extend the panel to 50 players with the emphasis on coaching rather than games. Teams to be picked from the 50 players but an ongoing coaching system throughout the year, even when there are no matches. This to involve residential camps for two weeks of the year, possibly Easter and Summer. Former county players to be used extensively in these camps.

New and substantially improved sponsorship to be sought for this team. All players to be kitted out properly in Meath gear. Generation of loyalty to football and Meath being very important. This team to have an independent budget of at least €25,000. Co-ordinator to have the responsibility for team budget and to prepare proper accounts for the board treasurer. All underage management groups to have the responsibility of preparing a submission for funds at the beginning of the year.

Similar set-up in U15 and 16. A different sponsor with the same type of budget. Big numbers to be included in coaching with complete emphasis on skill training.

4. Minor panel to be run on a similar basis with a bigger budget. The full-time officer to have a major role in procuring the extra finance needed at all these levels. Withdrawal from either Leinster or Ulster minor league to concentrate on coaching players properly in morning sessions in the months of February, March and April particularly.

At all underage levels, fitness and dietary experts to be available on an ongoing basis to all players. These to be professionally employed as consultants to the various teams rather than on an ad hoc basis.

A proper medical service so that all underage players have immediate access to treatment.

Team co-ordinator to set out clearly the limit on games and training sessions which each player is allowed weekly which would allow for adequate rest and study time.

5. The U21 team again to have a different sponsor and their own budget. Long term, the board would work towards the minor age rising to 19 and abolishment of the U21 grade.

A particular need arises with this team to ensure there is co-ordination between those in charge of senior county team, club teams and college sides to avoid too many demands.

6. Immediate withdrawal from the junior championship. Adult competition to be confined to inter-county senior and club football. A minimum of 20 games for club players.

7. An attempt made to negotiate a private medical insurance scheme to look after the long term problems of those who have played a minimum number of games for Meath, eg 30 senior championship matches, 50 league games.

8. Meath board to underwrite, with sponsorship, the cost of three scholarships per year for third level students in the area of Sports Science, Physical Education etc. This to be used to build up a bank of specialist knowledge in team preparation which would be available to Meath Board in the future.

9. Meath senior team: an agreement to be reached with an Orthopaedic and General Surgeon, preferably attached to Navan Hospital, for immediate treatment of all county players. This to mean either same day or next morning attention. These doctors to be paid for their work as Consultants to the team. This in addition to the normal medical service which is available. Also, an agreement with a hospital for immediate access to MRI scanning.

Full-time physio for all training and matches. Also, to be appointed on a part time basis, a nutritionist, psychologist and dentist.

A full-time trainer to be appointed plus a kit man, communications officer and a liaison officer as a link to board and club delegates.

10. All players to have membership paid on a year round basis to a top-class gym where they would have their own individual training programme.

Individual sponsors to be sought for each player on the championship panel. This sponsorship to run on an annual basis only but with companies, individuals etc. having the opportunity to continue with their sponsorship of a certain player if they so wish. This sponsorship to be acknowledged in all programmes, county board publications etc. This sponsorship to be in addition to the normal costs of running a county team (travelling expenses, meals, gear etc,) rather than a substitute for it.

11. County team players to be available to their clubs for training on a regular basis. This not only to include the week before club championship games but also where there may be a three-week gap between county matches.

12. The term of office to be three years with an annual review. The county board to receive a written report each year on all aspects of the team in terms of training, commitment, discipline, performance and future prospects. It can be seen from the above that what I, Brian Mullins and most other managers want is broadly similar.

My proposals took in the bigger picture. Sometimes county boards agree with you, sometimes they don't — and you have to accept that. It is called democracy.