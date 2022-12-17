| 1.9°C Dublin

Colm O'Rourke on Meath GAA: My 12-point plan for a €500,000 revamp in the county

My proposals put to the Meath Board were not dissimilar to those put forward by Brian Mullins

Meath football manager Colm O'Rourke. Picture: David Conachy

Colm O'Rourke

- November 28, 2004

When I heard about Brian Mullins' decision last weekend to withdraw from the prolonged appointment process of the Dublin County Board to select a manager, I felt there would be much in common in the list of demands he made and my proposals in Meath two months previously, when I was nominated for a similar post. I was not disappointed.

