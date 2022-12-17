| 2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Colm O'Rourke on alcohol sponsorship: It’s disappointing that the GAA has not taken a stand against it

Munster supporters watch a Heineken Cup game against Edinburgh at Thomond Park in 2013. Expand

Close

Munster supporters watch a Heineken Cup game against Edinburgh at Thomond Park in 2013.

Munster supporters watch a Heineken Cup game against Edinburgh at Thomond Park in 2013.

Munster supporters watch a Heineken Cup game against Edinburgh at Thomond Park in 2013.

Colm O'Rourke

March 31, 2013

The appearance of the Big Three — the IRFU, the FAI and the GAA — before an Oireachtas committee last week to argue against any ban on alcohol sponsorship of sporting events sends out a rather contradictory message to the public.

Most Watched

Privacy