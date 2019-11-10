Colm O'Rourke: 'Mayo's Tim O'Leary saga shows counties must put in place strict controls'

Tim O'Leary is asking questions around governance in Mayo and the answers seem slow in coming. The county has turned inwards on itself again. When all seems quiet Mayo lead the way in drama and intrigue - a few years ago it was the players deciding to get rid of the manager. Now it is their biggest backer who is not happy with the way business is conducted. Some clubs are not happy either and several rounds of extraordinary meetings have followed. The story is likely to run and run.

It seemed too good to be true when O'Leary, a London-based financial trader with Mayo roots, appeared on the scene. The money flowed in and he was touted as Mayo's greatest supporter when he spearheaded a fundraising dinner in New York before the first round of the Connacht championship this year. There are no supporters anywhere quite like the Mayo army and anybody who was anybody gathered in the Cipriani ballroom on that night, raising about €338,000 for Mayo GAA and other charities like the Mayo Roscommon Hospice.

That first round championship game must have counted as the biggest mass movement of GAA supporters in history. They came in their thousands by trains, planes and automobiles, just to be there, even though most did not even get into the game. That was incidental. It was a gathering of the tribe and the biggest Christmas present in Mayo last year was a ticket to New York.

Mayo and Tim O'Leary should have been the match made in heaven. Except it appears that O'Leary started to ask questions and was not happy with the answers, so there is a hold on handing over the money. I am not privy to the questions on governance being asked and whether they are reasonable or not. However, I have been in New York when Mayo were playing on a previous occasion and the money flowing around from various lunches, dinners, supporters dances and so on must be very hard to keep track of. It appeared to me that if all the money was going to the Mayo County Board then they would not have any financial problems for a long time.

This shows the importance of tight financial controls. What O'Leary has done is shake up the system in Mayo and people are demanding answers. Poking fun at O'Leary is hardly good business. It is like kicking a dog and thinking he won't bite.

Mayo are trying to build a training centre in Castlebar. All these noble causes take a lot of money so it is better to have Tim O'Leary onside.

A clear lesson for all counties from this unedifying spectacle is that very clear written agreements must be in place with big benefactors around how money is used. It is not good enough to have a verbal agreement where one party thinks the money is going one place, and another thinks it is going somewhere else.

There are a lot of sponsors in every county who are willing to give money so long as it goes to something like underage football or as sponsorship to a particular team. Few are willing just to throw money into what they perceive as a black hole of county board finances. Mayo need to sort this out and, no matter what anyone thinks, it is vital the proper personnel in county boards have full access to monies raised. Having under-the-counter slush funds, even if they are for the right reasons, are a recipe for suspicion or worse.

Mayo could do worse than talk to Kerry about fundraising in New York. They have raised enough to nearly pay off their new training complex. It was all carried out nice and quietly too. There are not too many with access to the people and funds which Kerry enjoy in the Big Apple.

The Irish in New York are not the labourers anymore. They own and run big construction businesses, they own bars, restaurants and are big traders in the financial world. Other counties do not have the same muscle - it is a product of emigration from the western seaboard, so Donegal, Mayo, Galway and Kerry are the biggest in most American cities when it comes to raising money.

I was part of a Meath County Board fundraiser in New York last year which netted a very nice return for the board, which went into employing more coaches in schools and further investment in the underage system. Without John Breslin and Mike Carty it would not have been so successful and the key for all counties is to have someone in the city who commands a position of authority and respect to carry these things off.

These fundraisers in America are very different to the GPA junkets where money goes to schemes to benefit a very small number of players.

It must be said too, though, that this modern-day plundering of New York is unfair in many respects on the GAA board there who are trying to raise money to renovate Gaelic Park. This is badly needed too, and everyone who comes to town should have to make a contribution to the local cause.

In Galway, the financial problems are internal and when Pat McDonagh of Supermacs starts asking questions then there must be a bad smell about the place. McDonagh is no fly by night. He is a genuine GAA supporter whose sponsorship is just as much about supporting his own county as exposure for his company. Governance in Galway was an issue before McDonagh took out the big stick.

Tim O'Leary has stirred up a hornets' nest in Mayo, but there are lessons of financial governance there for every county. There has been no suggestion of wrongdoing in Mayo or Galway, but it does appear that there are some very lax practices. Recent events should now be a lesson for all.

There is too much money flowing through the GAA without having very strict controls. If it is not tidied up the golden geese will stop laying. For shining a light on transparency and proper governance, without accusing anyone of improriety, Tim O'Leary and Pat McDonagh deserve some gratitude.

