Colm O'Rourke: Generosity of ordinary GAA people offers grounds for rule change

In the end sanity prevailed. The GAA hierarchy had impaled themselves on the sharpest hook and had to wriggle off. The outcome is an Irish solution to a GAA problem. A hurling match followed by a soccer match all under the umbrella of a charity event. No problem with the rules then.

In case anyone would think that this is the GAA bowing to public opinion - again - then they might not be exactly right. There is still a large body of opinion within Cork and in Ulster which feels that the rule which forbids other sports, namely soccer, on GAA property, should be strictly enforced all the time. Concerts, American football and some other activities can be excused as they bring in a shed load of money but there are limits to generosity. They feel that if your neighbour's lawnmower is broken then that's their problem. Sorry for your trouble, but tough.

Remember that Cork did not want Croke Park opened up to allow soccer and rugby to be played there when Lansdowne Road was out of commission. They would have preferred to see Irish games go abroad rather than sully the sacred ground. So this did take a bit of diplomacy, and right up to the end too.

To the vast majority of GAA members, though, this is the right decision, even if it came about in the wrong way. People in the GAA are generous in word and deed, they are givers and get much more back from giving. People feel better about themselves when they are doing good for others without ever looking for anything in return.

This is the living GAA at club level. Those ordinary members in towns, cities and country clubs don't need silly prohibition rules, they are well able to lead their own communities. It would be doing everyone a favour if this rule disappeared altogether and clubs made decisions on their own property. Does anyone think the sky will fall in? The true greatness of our organisation is this generosity of spirit.

I have not spoken to one GAA person, or anyone else for that matter, who doesn't think that this event should go ahead in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Not only that, but there is a lot of Government money - ordinary people's money - tied up in that stadium and there is a lot more funding to be released. By not displaying a little Christian charity, they might make up the relevant minister's mind about where money should go.

In a modern society, where sporting resources are limited, the GAA can benefit themselves and everyone else by allowing others to use their property. And there would be a monetary benefit to the GAA which can be used to help with games development.

Of course this whole farrago only showed up the poverty of what soccer has managed to do in relation to facilities, but again it should not be used to kick a man when he is down.

Still, there is a message for the GAA - the current path of investment in facilities and people is the right one, even if I disagreed with the scale and cost of building Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

A professional model for the GAA would only lead to a different set of priorities and values. In that space, too, the intervention of Damien Duff was a bit rich and did not help. Most people who are not involved in the GAA do not understand the historical complexities, but our officials do not deserve to be insulted by someone who has made a fortune from a game which can't provide a decent ground in Cork.

The organising committee of the Liam Miller game are lucky to have Michael O'Flynn as chairman. He does not have to advertise his GAA credentials and has made a major contribution to Cork society and substantial donations to the GAA at club level. He was not trying to embarrass anyone and won't crow about the reversal of the decision. Anyway, the rule regarding the use of GAA property is sufficiently vague to allow a volte face.

This is another public relations mess for the GAA. Instead of coming to the aid of a friend in need, it now appears that there were more than a few in Cork, and possibly some in other counties, who found it hard to see the pettiness of their decision to place a beautiful new stadium, which was lavishly funded by the State, put out of the reach of one of our own.

Since John Horan came into office as GAA president, he has been like Fireman Sam as he rushes around, dealing with controversies of the GAA's own making. It leaves less time for the bigger picture and time spent explaining means you have lost the argument.

As I write this, I have just watched an absolute epic game between Clare and Galway where I hoped there would be a replay. That represents the beating heart of the GAA. One of humility, passion and graciousness.

These hurlers are real heroes and have made for an incredible season. These sort of people would be delighted to help Liam Miller's family. It is just part of their whole being and I'm glad the official GAA has finally seen that.

