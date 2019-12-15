Colm O'Rourke: 'GAA people have a right to see the '2034' report - it could save the association'

Hot on the heels of the fixtures review committee's findings came the Talent Academy and Player Development report last week. This is one I will come back to as it is an eminently sensible one, and is certainly showing the way forward.

For others, though, it is getting a bit like Yes Minister. Whenever something comes up which needs a bit of attention in the GAA, a report is commissioned which more often than not is buried deep in the bowels of the Association's lost and found department.

In fairness to John Horan, most of the reports commissioned during his term as president should have parts (or maybe even big parts) put into practice, but the nature of the job is that a president gets a couple of years to make a mark.

Then the circus moves on, priorities change and old reports are forgotten about.

The fixtures review committee was a very good idea. Unfortunately, it did not deliver what I think is necessary and it will be surprising if any major change to fixtures is made.

The strangest aspect of this is that the person who drives new ideas and change in any organisation, in this case the CEO of the GAA, has remained silent in the midst of all the calls for major initiatives.

In some ways, committees are doing the job of the Ard Stiurthoir.

We would all like to know what Tom Ryan's views are on fixtures, the GPA, pay-per-view, population imbalances, whether the provincial championships are redundant, county board governance and a thousand other things.

After all, it is his job to lead, we are the followers. So I would like to see his vision of what the GAA is supposed to be on his watch.

I have not written on this before because everybody should get a chance to formulate their views.

They are a long time coming from Mr Ryan. If he produced a pamphlet on how the GAA should develop in all the areas mentioned over the next ten years, then it would be a map which we all could work off.

Changes, major or minor, could be made but I don't see any policy at present coming from the top.

There is also an important job distinction here. The vision thing is the Ard Stiurthoir's job, not the president's, because that changes personnel too quickly.

Most presidents will try to make a mark in a few areas - that is probably all that can be reasonably expected, but the full-time executive should be the long-term policy leaders.

The GAA's report on the future of the organisation, 'Towards 2034', which was never published, is the most important I have come across in a while. It was commissioned by former president, Aogán Ó Fearghail.

Of course, 2034 marks the 150th anniversary of the Association, but it appears this report is just too radical for the GAA's rank and file.

Perhaps the view is that there would be mass revolution among members on seeing the document, even though the truth is that the report probably says what most people involved in this great organisation are already thinking.

The group which produced 'Towards 2034' was chaired by John Carr from Donegal, and of INTO fame, and the secretary was Kevin Griffin from Mayo.

They are not Fidel Castro and Che Guevara, they are men with the GAA's best interest at heart. They want what we all want: A GAA that's fit for purpose for the next 15 years.

I met the group and put forward my views on where we were going and I felt they knew the time of day and gathered a wide range of views before putting pen to paper.

The report tackles a few contentious areas which need discussion, but even at that it is hard to understand why it has not seen the light of day.

Publish and be damned was the mantra adopted by the Duke of Wellington when details of his private life were going to be exposed. It should be the line that the GAA take.

One of the issues confronted is around county team managers, with the view that we should accept reality and pay them.

It is not dressed up as bluntly as that but it is addressing an issue which everyone skirts around. In some counties managers get nothing, some don't even get expenses, in others expenses can be lavish.

Regularising this situation is in everyone's interest, even if the situation at club level is far more difficult to police and constitutes a minor, maybe even a major, industry.

This group also faced up to the fact that the provincial championships have to go in light of population shifts, finance, available personnel and all the other obvious reasons.

This is more than the recent fixtures report managed. It was of the view that it is still possible to make progress at provincial level. 'Towards 2034' saw the light and regarded the present system as unfair and unsustainable.

Even more interestingly, they saw the need to streamline decision-making at central level to a board of directors which would take over from Central Council and the Management Committee.

This new structure would have specialists involved rather than the elected representatives of counties. This is another necessity for the future.

The group also wanted provincial councils to become regional councils and have a different role within the overall structure of the GAA, while they also advocate a tiered championship and a split season for club and county. What exactly is there to fear with a tiered championship?

A split season is operating in reality for clubs now anyway. When I was managing my club's senior team I knew that anyone on the county panel would not be available for most of our 15 league games. So clubs generally play most of their games except championship matches without county players.

That circle has never been squared and the longer a county team remains in the championship the less club football these players will play.

They were also ahead of the game in identifying governance issues at county board level. Top of the agenda was the appointment of operations managers and financial officers - they obviously looked into the crystal ball and saw the future.

That future has struck quickly and this group realised before many others that the GAA cannot be run from a biscuit tin with the figures jotted down roughly on the back of an envelope. This is big business now and judging by recent events, badly run big business.

The 'Towards 2034' committee deserves respect. The best way to show that is to publish their entire recommendations and let there be discussions on them in every club. It is hardly that radical that it has to be buried. We do live in a democracy. Like Wellington said, publish and be damned.

Sunday Indo Sport