Colm Keys: 'GAA seeking to dilute elitism with new underage approach

The text was issue to the parents of a Féile team, 13 and 14-year-olds, setting out some expectations for preparation and participation.

Training was starting in November (local Féile competitions weren't begin until May) and would take place three times a week.

Players were obliged to be present 20 or 30 minutes before the appointed time. Injured or unwell team members were still expected to make the session and if they couldn't fully commit due to other sports there would be no place for them on the initial squad of 25.

As a result, they would filter down to B and C squads who were training at different times.

"This is where we are at," Cuthbert pointed out. "What has seeped into our veins is practices from other domains, practices from other sports that are professional by nature," he said. "This type of behaviour doesn't fit an amateur ideal. It's a million miles away from it."

The work of development squads and whether the GAA needed them was the premise for the setting up of this committee, headed by former Kilkenny hurling selector Mick Dempsey, on the back of GAA president John Horan's inauguration speech in 2018.

But as they spoke to various stakeholders, parents, players, coaches and schoolteachers, it became a more expansive exercise to the point where, as Cuthbert explained in Croke Park yesterday, they faced a potential "cultural" change.

Cuthbert referenced it as the "globalisation of sport" and that those they had spoken to understood the challenges.

"The feedback has been extremely positive. They sense there is a shift towards the bigger person all the time. Unfortunately, clubs are being discommoded a bit," he said.

"On the ground, people are saying we actually want to retain what we stood for long ago, not being a dinosaur but actually saying there is huge value in terms of promoting the club and ensuring its sustainability.

"One of the biggest issues we would have discovered is that all of the academies drive an elite message, 'you are now in the squad, we are going after an All-Ireland U-14 final, we are going after winning something big here, you must act this way because you are now an inter-county player'.

"And we don't have the wherewithal in the organisation to actually back that up. If we are a professional sport in another world we might be able to say that," he suggested.

Cuthbert said the committee was mindful of the consequences of not taking action.

"The senior inter-county game is one thing but the net effects of that and what is happening in the drop-down with younger age groups is we have a mimicking effect, trying to mirror high performance environments.

"If that type of activity becomes more prevalent, it will run completely contrary to the ideals of the organisation. We just feel that is where the nettle needs to be grasped."

The committee have proposed a number of measures but central to them is a reconstitution of the player pathway framework where the club is at the centre and elite strands work off that, not the other way around.

Their proposal to make the All-Ireland minor (U-17) competition developmental and tiered, rather than provincial and take the finals out of Croke Park as a curtain-raiser to the senior final, has already been aired in last week's Fixtures Task Force document.

Three key appointments are also proposed to assist with shaping and adhering to any new philosophy, a sports science manager, education manager and player pathway manager that would oversee all three elements up to U-20 level in each county.

"We're not living in the Utopian world where we believe we can achieve things by the flick of a switch," said Dempsey counselling on the need for patience.

"Change is going to take time so it's education, governance, changing the competition structure but we believe by bringing people with us we can change. It won't be easy because the strength of the GAA is that local rivalry."

