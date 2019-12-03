Colm Keys: 'Foundation raise stakes with €1m carrot dangling in front of Mayo clubs'

The new offer, which will cover a five-year period and the establishment of key roles in the academy and the creation of a "Feasibility Study and Business Plan for the development of key infrastructure to support the Academy, be that Lough Lannagh or at another location," will come from a variety of different sources, the latest letter from the Foundation to the Board's legal representatives points out - the €250,000 already in dispute, a further €250,000 from an existing donor and €500,000 from a new donor, believed to be US-based, if agreement can be reached.

That agreement was predicated on six signatures being provided, by key officers by 5pm yesterday, to a list of requests not much different to what the Foundation has already sought.

The Foundation wants an update on the recent meeting with Croke Park and particularly Croke Park's view on the protocols that govern the relationship between a fundraising arm and a board, asking that consideration is given to Cairde Chorcaí which they say "appears to be set up independent of the Cork County Board and on very similar terms to the Foundation".

The relationship is not covered in rule but protocol that applies in other counties sees a fundraising body as a sub-committee of the board with the direct involvement of the county board treasurer a requirement.

The Foundation also wants updates on the Academy, the Lough Lannagh development (centre of excellence), a status report on current sponsorship deals, a bid process for future sponsorship to be managed by a committee whose members are agreed by the Foundation in advance, an independent audit review of Mayo finances over the last three years, details of possible mediators for the Foundation's consideration, a draft proposal on how any future relationship between the board and the Foundation can work and a proper explanation as to how chairman Tim O'Leary's initial contribution of €150,000 was used "and more importantly who made the decision not to use it for its intended (purpose)."

Interestingly, if this can't be provided then the Foundation requests that the balance be returned to O'Leary, something which outgoing treasurer Kevin O'Toole has already said he feels should happen anyway.

It's a tall order to meet, a set of demands that the group of officers - for whom an acceptance sheet was set out - could not conceivably agree to, given that four of them won't or may not be in their positions after the Mayo convention in 12 days' time.

GAA Newsletter

Chairman Mike Connelly and O'Toole have served five-year terms and can't seek re-election, vice-chairman Seamus Tuohy is being challenged for the chair by the current coaching and games development officer Liam Moffatt, while PRO Paul Cunnane is being challenged by Michael Gallagher. The commercial manager Tom Reilly is a full-time employee, while secretary Dermot Butler is not facing opposition.

Untangling all the strands that have knotted the county over the last few months should now be the preserve of a new executive at this stage, headed by a new chairman and treasurer.

Efforts by Croke Park to intervene and give some direction have, so far, not got off the ground because agreement over a venue to meet could not be reached in time for this week.

Still, the pledge of €1m over a five-year period that could, potentially, lay firm foundations into the future, is something that Mayo clubs will have to give strong consideration to at their meeting tonight and again at convention on the weekend after next.

But they are likely to ask: at what cost? Much of what the Foundation seeks is deliverable, updates on the Croke Park meeting and the protocol referenced, which should have been spelled out loud and clear by the GAA at this stage, updates on the academy and development, how a new relationship might work and where the initial O'Leary contribution went.

But approval over the membership of a sponsorship bid committee is surely overreaching for an international supporters' arm, irrespective of how much they might contribute.

It's an episode that has gone on much longer than anyone wanted. Even Croke Park hasn't managed to quell it. Only a new relationship with a new executive can at this stage, if at all.

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, tickets to Ireland's against Scotland in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Indo Sport