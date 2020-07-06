Clubs urged to point out 'grievances'

The GAA has formally written to counties to extend an invitation to every club to lodge complaints directly to Croke Park if they feel there has been a breach of the regulations regarding inter-county training.

At a meeting between GAA president John Horan and director-general Tom Ryan and the chairs of each county last Friday clear guidelines were set out to preserve the next 10 weeks exclusively for clubs.

"Our county chairpersons have agreed to assist us in ensuring that these arrangements are observed in an effort to preserve the integrity of the club window and ensure a common starting point and a level playing field for county teams," a note to be circulated to clubs outlines.

"Individually and collectively, it was agreed that every county will commit to facilitating full availability of club players for the period and, specifically, that inter-county training will not take place before September 14," it adds.

If a club has a "grievance" they are encouraged to send an email from its secretary's address directly to the director-general's office.

That grievance will then be put to the county in question and they will have 48 hours to respond.

As reported on Friday, any charge will be laid on the basis of misconduct deemed to have discredited the Association under rule 7.2 (e).

Irish Independent