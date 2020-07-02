| 17.7°C Dublin

Club windows trimmed, training bans flouted and nobody is happy - normality returns to the GAA

Donnchadh Boyle

GAA players are returning to training Expand

SPORTSFILE

In the depths of the pandemic, we told ourselves this was a life event to reset our values and readjust our horizons.

Remind us what was important and heal old wounds. Suspicion would give way to trust. Ideals would be enshrined and strived for once more. Petty differences would be just that - petty. And sure wouldn't we be happy to have the games back?

Any games. Just something to break the monotony of lockdown and give us some semblance of normality.

