Club windows trimmed, training bans flouted and nobody is happy - normality returns to the GAA

In the depths of the pandemic, we told ourselves this was a life event to reset our values and readjust our horizons.

Remind us what was important and heal old wounds. Suspicion would give way to trust. Ideals would be enshrined and strived for once more. Petty differences would be just that - petty. And sure wouldn't we be happy to have the games back?

Any games. Just something to break the monotony of lockdown and give us some semblance of normality.

But still weeks out from the return of competitive club action, and it's like nothing has ever changed. All that well-intentioned idealism, the promises to do more and do it better, has dissipated into nothing. It feels like the GAA as a whole is at odds with itself.

Kieran McGeeney once stated we had "a game of half rules". He was speaking about matters on the pitch but it could have well have been the administration side of things.

On one hand you have the GAA, centrally, creating a well-intentioned club window aimed at letting the grass roots breath. The caveat being that they have no intention of punishing anyone who flouts the rules.

County boards have taken that window and used it as they saw fit and to suit their own needs. The window runs up to mid October but only a dozen counties have put their county finals in that month. That time is being squeezed.

Elsewhere, you have the GPA, publicly, calling for county training sessions to be insured before they are officially allowed to happen and insisting county boards ensure those sessions don't happen. Except in a missive to county chairmen, sent a few minutes before their media release, they make no reference to that.

If that seems like a contradiction it's because it is. But then this is the GAA. Where training moratoriums are introduced and then dismissed by everyone, including the GAA itself when it put the Wild Geese trophy in Sydney and the Super 11s weekend in Boston. That meant six of the ten Liam MacCarthy cup teams were breaking the training ban with the blessing of Croke Park.

In recent seasons, the GAA moved to put a limit on training camps too. A couple of counties got punished but others weren't, thanks to some eyebrow raising reasoning. The Dublin footballers insisted they went to France to learn about World War One. Some of the Wexford hurlers went off as a group of friends, independent of county board input.

So if the GPA are contradicting themselves a little it's only because it's the way business is sometimes done. The GAA is strictly amateur but there's a few quid in it too. The previous director general Paraic Duffy tried to tackle under-the-table payments and hit a brick wall, like Peter Quinn did years before him when, speaking about the payments, he delivered the line that they couldn't even find the table.

So if the GPA delivered a mixed message yesterday it's because they are operating in a muddled world.

There's often misconceptions about their role in the big wheel of the GAA. They are often labelled elitist, as if that is some sort of denigration. By definition, they are meant to be elitist. They are also not meant to be upholders of GAA policy. As they see it, their role is to protect players.

An insurance scheme does that but it's a tacit acceptance that their members will be training before the officially sanctioned September date and there's not much they can (or are willing) to do about it.

As a group they'll continue to be an acquired taste. They represent probably the most beloved grouping of the GAA - county players - but are viewed with suspicion by large parts of it. But they are not alone in that regard.

Trust is at a premium. It's difficult not to get the impression that counties are peering over the hedge at their neighbours, trying to ensure they don't steal a march as we head into the championship. As a result, club windows get trimmed and training bans are flouted and rules get bent.

And suddenly we have some semblance of normality again.