Club SFC round-up: All to play for in Galway while two big clubs in Meath face relegation trouble

ALL four teams in Group 3 will go into the final round in two weeks knowing that victory will be required to advance. Tuam Stars missed two penalties but still edged out Killannin by 0-14 to 1-9, with Ryan Caldwell getting the only goal from a penalty.

Donie Buckley’s Claregalway set up a crunch tie with Tuam Stars courtesy of an impressive 4-12 to 0-10 win over Caherlistrane.

Eoin Kerin got the only goal as St Michael’s held off An Spidéal by 1-9 to 0-10.

Maigh Cuilinn finished strongly against Annaghdown to notch a victory by 4-9 to 1-14.

The experienced Paul Conroy led the way as St James’ got their campaign back on track with a thrilling 3-20 to 2-16 win over Milltown.

They led by 0-8 to 0-6 at the break before the goals flowed, with Daniel McNulty, Aaron Connolly and Dave O’Connell finding the net in response to efforts from Mark Hehir and Eoin Mannion.

St James’ will now play All-Ireland intermediate champions Oughterard in a preliminary quarter-final after Matthew Tierney and Ryan Monaghan provided the late points in a 2-14 to 2-13 win.

Mountbellew/Moylough booked a quarter-final spot as they maintained their winning start with a 0-22 to 2-7 win over Mícheál Breathnach.

Bearna, most of whose players and management had been out since early morning the previous day searching for the two paddleboarders who were missing on Galway Bay, shocked Salthill/Knocknacarra by 0-13 to 0-11 on Friday night.

It was a second victory of the campaign for Bearna, who hadn’t won a regular championship match prior to that since 2014, but superb displays from Cian Ó hIarnán, Oisín Ó Gormaile and Donal Ó Cualain sent them into the quarter-finals.

ROSCOMMON SFC

Last year’s intermediate football champions Tulsk pulled off one of the great shocks in the history of the Roscommon SFC, beating 2019 kingpins Pádraig Pearses by 1-11 to 1-10 on Saturday.

While Pearses were guaranteed their place in the knockout stages, Pat Flanagan’s side would still have wanted to top their group. However, it was the home side, who were already planning for a relegation play-off, who took the game to their more illustrious visitors.

Callum Fahey’s 19th-minute penalty suggested that a shock was in the pipeline as John Benton’s side established a 1-7 to 0-5 interval lead. But when Hubery Darcy levelled matters from the penalty spot with five minutes remaining, it looked likely that Pearses might snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

But Tulsk hadn’t read the script, and Thomas O’Rourke pointed a 56th-minute free to secure one of the greatest victories in the club’s history.

Boyle ended up topping the same group with a straightforward 1-15 to 0-7 victory against Michael Glaveys in the Abbey Park, while two late goals from Brian Derwin gave St Brigid’s a comfortable 3-17 to 1-12 victory against Elphin at Kiltoom, handing Benny O’Brien’s charges top spot in their group.

Clann na nGael were relatively untroubled in a 0-17 to 1-6 win over Strokestown at Johnstown, with Cathal Callinan catching the eye with four points from play.

Western Gaels topped their group with a comprehensive 4-20 to 1-10 victory against St Croan’s at Frenchpark yesterday, while goals from Mark Healy and Ronan Carolan proved to be the decisive scores as Roscommon Gaels saw off Fuerty, 2-12 to 0-13 to seal a quarter-final spot.





MONAGHAN SFC

Scotstown and Ballybay are both through to the semi-finals of the Monaghan SFC after finishing top of their groups.

Scotstown finished with maximum points from their four games after victory over Castleblayney yesterday afternoon in St Mary’s Park.

Ballybay, meanwhile, held out for the narrowest of victories over Inniskeen in a rip-roaring encounter in Grattan Park.

There was drama, too, in the meeting of reigning champions Clontibret and hosts Donaghmoyne on Saturday, with the home side coming within a whisker of pulling off a shock result.

They had a two-point lead going into stoppage time, but the experienced head of Conor McManus engineered the equalising point in injury-time for Clontibret to keep their unbeaten run intact, but needing a victory in their final round-robin game to be certain of a place in the semis.

There was drama in Emmet Park, Carrickmacross, where visitors Truagh held out for the narrowest of victories. Truagh led by 1-6 to 0-6 at half-time, Christopher McKenna with the goal from a penalty, and while Carrickmacross fought back to parity late on Truagh grabbed a late winner.





CAVAN SFC

Defending champions Castlerahan remain on course to win their third successive Cavan SFC despite a rather laboured third round victory (0-15 to 0-11) over a very youthful Mullahoran side.

The raging hot favourites secured victory without ever convincing and led by just 0-8 to 0-5 at the interval.

Enda O’Reilly’s free (54 minutes) gave Mullahoran renewed hope of an upset but two great marks and points by Oisín O’Connell got the 2019 winners safely over the line.

Elsewhere, outsiders Kingscourt Stars also made it three wins out of three starts with an impressive 3-15 to 1-7 victory over a disappointing Laragh Utd side. Two goals within six first-half minutes – the first one from Peter Corrigan and the second an own goal – propelled the Stars into a handsome 2-10 to 0-4 interval lead.

The clash of Cavan Gaels and Ramor United failed to live up to expectations with the latter full value for a 2-14 to 0-11 victory, the vital goals coming from Adam O’Connell (35) and Gareth Mannion (40).

As expected, Lavey got back on winning ways with a hard-working 1-14 to 0-12 win over fellow strugglers Shercock.

DONEGAL SFC

AJ GALLAGHER insists competition for places at Donegal SFC kingpins Naomh Conaill has made them even more ruthless.

Gallagher, usually a full-back, hit two goals after coming on at full-forward as the Boys in Blue hammered Termon 6-18 to 0-8.

Naomh Conaill won back the Dr Maguire Cup last year and want to stay on the throne.

“Last year was great, but this is a new year,” said Gallagher. “Training is a hundred miles an hour. We have a lot of new men fighting for positions.”

Donegal’s ‘big four’ won by a combined 84 points at the weekend. Patrick McBrearty and Mark McHugh each hit 1-4 as Kilcar walloped Glenswilly 4-24 to 1-10.

Eamonn Collum scored two goals as Gaoth Dobhair sauntered to a 4-10 to 0-5 away win at St Naul’s.

Shane O’Donnell and Eoin McGeehan were among the goals as St Eunan’s strolled to a 3-13 to 0-6 win over Killybegs.

St Michael’s booked a quarter-final berth via a 1-11 to 0-12 win over Ardara.

Glenfin and Seán MacCumhaills finished 1-13 apiece, Four Masters defeated Dungloe 4-10 to 1-11, while Bundoran came good to defeat Milford 2-18 to 1-12.

CORK SFC

Castlehaven became the first team to secure qualification for the knockout stages of the Cork Premier SFC as they enjoyed a 1-12 to 0-9 Group B win over Newcestown at Skibbereen yesterday.

Mark Collins’ frees were important as Haven led by 0-8 to 0-3 at half-time, but two points from David Buckley helped Newcestown cut the lead to two points.

That was as close as they came though and the Haven secured the win with points from Collins and Conor O’Driscoll before Michael Hurley got a clinching goal at the death. On Saturday, in the group’s other game, Carbery Rangers beat Ilen Rovers by 0-14 to 0-8 in Leap.

St Finbarr’s and Nemo Rangers made it two wins from two in Groups A and C, respectively. The Barrs were 2-20 to 1-10 winners over Carrigaline, while champions Nemo beat Bishoptown by 2-17 to 0-6. Also in that group, Ballincollig got back on track with a 2-17 to 1-10 win over Clonakilty in Enniskeane.

Cian Dorgan notched 1-7 for Ballincollig, while Darren Murphy scored six points.

Yesterday, Valley Rovers beat Douglas by 1-14 to 3-5 in Ovens.

MEATH SFC

TWO of Meath most distinguished clubs, Navan O’Mahonys and Skryne, are in relegation trouble after weekend defeats in the SFC.

O’Mahonys are 20-times Keegan Cup winners and after losing to Donaghmore/Ashbourne in the opening round, they suffered a 3-12 to 0-11 defeat to Na Fianna leaving them firmly rooted at the foot of their group.

Ethan Devine hit one of the winners’ goals, while Jack McNally and Conor Downey also found the net.

Skryne have never been relegated from senior ranks and are second to O’Mahonys in the honours list but they are also seeking a first win after losing to Ratoath by 1-10 to 1-5.

A Mark Battersby goal gave Skryne a 1-4 to 0-4 interval lead. The holders reduced the deficit in the third quarter and gained parity following a Cian Rogers point. Jack Flynn then pointed them ahead and a goal from Conor Rooney on 55 minutes proved the clincher.

Last year’s beaten finalists Summerhill overcame three black cards and a red card to defeat Wolfe Tones 2-6 to 0-10, while a Seán Meade-inspired Nobber, beaten 24 points by Ratoath in Round 1, shocked Simonstown by 2-16 to 0-20.

