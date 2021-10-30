Club scene is a magical mystery tour of nation

I love this time of year. I like to pick games all over the country then head off into the unknown. An annual magical mystery tour.

Ballinderry v Lavey, sons finishing ancient battles started by their fathers. The Leitrim final, an epic game that restored the faith of Leitrim Gaels and reminded us of how great Gaelic football can be when it is played the right way. When two teams give everything for reasons that are not entirely clear.

I found myself in Ballina last Sunday to see Belmullet against Breaffy in the quarter-final. Before the throw-in, I met Ryan O’Donoghue’s mother. Like many Down people, she lacks self-confidence. “He gets his football from me,” she said, daring me to contradict her.

Funny, watching her son’s performance put me in mind of Wee James McCartan. Belmullet were far too tough for Breaffy, who ghosted around the periphery of the contest and seemed to be surprised by Belmullet’s ferocity.

Championship is hard to win. Very hard. It is first and foremost about character. The Belmullet men have no trouble in that department, but O’Donoghue is a different level altogether. He was injured after a few minutes and had to go off for treatment. When he came back out for the second half, he gave a masterclass in winning. He barely had the ball. Conditions were very difficult. Breaffy were all over him, dropping a second defender back to double-mark him. It made no difference. The kid set up the first goal with a brilliant catch and diving handpass.

Then, at the crunch, he expertly used his arse to outmanoeuvre the two defenders under a high ball and caught it over his shoulder. When he won possession, he was on the left-hand side of the goals, about five metres out at an acute angle. Rob Hennelly advanced. Ryan lobbed him into the far corner with the instep of his left foot, and that was the end of that. It was an Eric Cantona moment. Rob turned to see the ball sitting inside the far post, a look of disbelief on his face. It was one of the best goals I have ever seen. The kid is proper. Serious. Hard. A winner. A man to build a team around.

I congratulated his mother on the way out. “I told you he’s a Down man,” she said.

James Horan was standing close to me watching. If he starts picking men of character (of whom there are plenty in the county), Mayo will soon be champions of Ireland.

The day before it was Knockmore v Ballintubber, a wonderful, crazy contest that had us gasping and laughing and holding our heads. Ballintubber, three points behind with time up, were awarded a penalty which wasn’t a penalty. The Knockmore players encroached on the free-taker, but so did the Ballintubber players, so it ought to have been a throw-up. I rang David Gough to check it. “A clear misapplication of the rule.”

In fairness, asking David to analyse other referees is like asking Ronaldo to do the punditry for a pub tournament on Facebook. In any event, Ryan McDonnell, their 19-year-old sub goalie who had only just come on to the field, made a heroic diving save and the stout-hearted men of Knockmore had won. McDonnell was hugged and swamped by his team-mates and family, as happy tears dripped down his face.

My sole complaint about this vibrant season relates to the serial mangling of the anthem. The words “And now X, who was runner-up in Scór, will sing our national anthem” are enough to pass a chill over the stoutest heart. X rarely seems to know the words, generally uses a country and Irish accent, and sings the anthem so slowly I want to reach for the Prozac.

The anthem is a song to accompany men into battle and must therefore be sung with vigour and a quick tempo. Warriors need to be inspired, not sent to sleep.

During his time as the announcer at Celtic Park, Gerry Donnelly was not a fan of the Scór runners-up. After one young lady had strangled the anthem before a league game, he muttered over the loudspeaker, “Holy Mother of God.” Which got a big laugh. On another occasion, he was overheard to say, “That was borderline treason”.

Gerry also used to do the Derry pen pics for the championship programmes, and I am delighted to see he has been let loose on the pen pics again during the current club championship.

Once, he listed Ronan Rocks as a metallurgist. Gerry told me that a few days after this appeared in a National League programme, Ronan rang him.

Ronan: Gerry, what’s that you’ve put me in the programme as?

Gerry: A metallurgist, son.

Ronan: What’s that?

Gerry: It’s an expert in metallurgy.

Ronan: Yes, but what is that?

Gerry: It’s the technique of crafting alloys.

Ronan: Would my mother be happy with me having that job?

Gerry: She’d be over the moon, son.

Ronan: That’s great Gerry, thanks.

Jonathan Niblock from the Rossa club in Magherafelt was another one who got Gerry’s phrenic nerve going. For the Ulster quarter-final in 2001, Jonathan’s occupation was listed in the programme as taxidermist. We won the game and about a week later, Gerry got a phone call from Mrs Niblock to say people had been calling at the house asking if Jonathan could stuff their pet labradors and rabbits. One man had arrived with a pheasant. “Could you change it for the next day Gerry, it’s an awful nuisance?” “No problem Mrs Niblock.”

A few weeks later, in the second half of the Ulster semi-final against Tyrone, BBC Radio Ulster listeners heard commentator Michael Daly say, “And with 24 minutes of normal time remaining, Derry are set to introduce 22-year-old air traffic controller Jonathan Niblock.”

In the Derry championship so far, he has described various players as zoologist, bridal boutique owner, political analyst, karaoke singer, abattoir cleaner, Guide Dog walker, and séance host. A warning to all Scór runners-up: Gerry has been invited to reprise his role as announcer at this year’s county final. So, in an effort to ensure you do not incur his wrath, I have written down the words of the anthem phonetically.

Shin-nah fane ah foyle

Ah taff wee gal egg air ran

Bwayne Dar sloo

Har tane daw ran egg hoo-ane

Vay vwidge vay seer

Shan sheer air shin share fa-asta

Nee aag-far, fwayne cheeran na fwayne trawl

Ah noct a hame, sa bar-na bwail

Le gan air gale cun bash no sale

Le goonie screa-ach, tree lawa naa pill-air

Shaw liv can ee ow-ran na vein

Memorise them. And sing them as fast as you can.