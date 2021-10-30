| 8.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Club scene is a magical mystery tour of nation

Joe Brolly

Mayo and Belmullet's Ryan O'Donoghue. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Mayo and Belmullet's Ryan O'Donoghue. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Mayo and Belmullet's Ryan O'Donoghue. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Mayo and Belmullet's Ryan O'Donoghue. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

I love this time of year. I like to pick games all over the country then head off into the unknown. An annual magical mystery tour.

Ballinderry v Lavey, sons finishing ancient battles started by their fathers. The Leitrim final, an epic game that restored the faith of Leitrim Gaels and reminded us of how great Gaelic football can be when it is played the right way. When two teams give everything for reasons that are not entirely clear.

I found myself in Ballina last Sunday to see Belmullet against Breaffy in the quarter-final. Before the throw-in, I met Ryan O’Donoghue’s mother. Like many Down people, she lacks self-confidence. “He gets his football from me,” she said, daring me to contradict her.

Most Watched

Privacy