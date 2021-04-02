Club Rossie thanked after fundraising over €2m to help Roscommon GAA regain control of financial affairs

ROSCOMMON GAA chiefs have regained control of their financial affairs for the first time since 2017.

The Croke Park-appointed Interim Finance Committee stood down on March 22, with all financial control reverting to county board officers.

The staggering success of Club Rossie, in raising over €2 million net during this period, has been pivotal in the transformation of Roscommon’s previously cash-strapped affairs.

The move has been hailed by Roscommon GAA chairperson Brian Carroll. “As a county we found ourselves in a very challenging financial position in 2017,” Carroll admitted. “Since then, with the help of the Interim Finance Committee, we worked together to get our financial situation back on track.

“I want to thank everyone in Club Rossie, the members of the Interim Finance Committee, members of the County and Management Committees, all our clubs, our two main sponsors Seán Mulryan and Tom Hunt and all our other sponsors for their continued support in reaching this milestone.

“We must now ensure that our financial situation stays in a healthy state while continuing to progress the GAA in Roscommon, both on and off the playing field. Hopefully, before long, we will see all our players back on the pitch and our supporters at games, with everyone back where they belong.”

Speaking at the Interim Finance Committee’s final virtual meeting, chairman John Murphy complimented the massive efforts of Roscommon GAA in completing a “remarkable financial turnaround in just over three years”, according to a Roscommon GAA statement.

The statement goes on: “Since its inception in 2017, the Interim Finance Committee have assisted the board in monitoring and managing significant income and expenditure items by conducting regular financial scenario planning and recommending a long-term framework.

“With full financial control, the Roscommon county board now looks forward to a stable financial future and hope to commence capital development works at Dr Hyde Park and the Dermot Earley Centre of Excellence in the near future while also ensuring teams are adequately prepared and the current coaching structures continue their excellent work.

“Roscommon GAA are the envy of many counties due to the very strong commercial and fundraising arm, Club Rossie, which has raised €2.1 million (net) during the past three years. This committee, working alongside the county board officers, the county executive and all the clubs within the county, are responsible alongside our two main sponsors, Seán Mulryan and Tom Hunt, for reverting Roscommon GAA to a stable financial footing.”

Roscommon GAA will now press ahead with appointing a new 2021 finance committee, along with an audit committee to include external independent members.

Online Editors