Club chaos as new rules leave several club championships in a state of uncertainty and facing potential delays

IT was meant to be a rule that would bring clarity to the scenario where three or more GAA teams finished level on points in a round-robin group.

Instead, the new scoring difference rule introduced at Congress last spring has prompted an onslaught of appeals, leaving several club championships in a state of uncertainty and facing potential delays.

Matters came to a head over the weekend in both Offaly (where Gracefield won their case before the Disputes Resolution Authority) and Meath (where Na Fianna successfully appealed to the Leinster Council), while Clare clubs Sixmilebridge and O’Callaghan’s Mills have both lodged objections that are set to be heard by the Munster Council this Wednesday.

Even though rule-makers and officials may argue that the new edict is straight-forward, the unfolding reality on the ground is a lot more complicated. In some quarters at least, confusion reigns.

At Congress last February, Rule 6.21 (5) (c) was voted in as a new method of separating teams who finished on equal points where issues of qualification for the knockout stages, or promotion or relegation, had to be decided.

As before, where two teams finish level on points, the head-to-head rule applies. But where, for example, three teams finish level and it comes down to scoring difference, the rule has been amended to ensure that only games involving those three teams would count.

Another complication is that counties could stick to the old regulation of using overall scoring difference from all group matches – if they had this written into their county bye-laws or county regulations.

Offaly GAA operated under the new rule but ran into trouble last Friday night when the DRA ruled in favour of Gracefield.

The club successfully argued that they should have finished first in their SFC ‘B’ group (where scoring difference was counted from all games) and advanced directly to a semi-final instead of third (under the new rules), behind Clonbullogue and Ballycommon.

Gracefield’s contention was that Offaly championship regulations weren’t changed to reflect the new rule. Their original appeal to Leinster Council was lost; they then went to the DRA and sought, without success, to have their quarter-final postponed pending a full hearing.

In the meantime, they won their quarter-final against Ballycumber but still pressed ahead with a full hearing of their case – and won.

The net result is that Gracefield are still in a semi-final – via the direct route - but their quarter-final against Ballycumber is declared null and void, to be replaced by a new quarter-final (Clonbullogue v Ballycumber).

Gracefield chairman Tommy Byrne – the former Offaly chair - stressed that his club had no issue with the county board but rather the rule itself.

“A rule was changed - which was necessary - to deal with the walkovers situation,” Byrne told Independent.ie. “But I don’t think people saw the effect it was going to have on groups with no walkovers. And that’s exactly what happened us.”

Little wonder if supporters with only a passing interest in the minutiae of the Official Guide are mired in a fog of confusion. But there’s more … Meath county board has applied its existing bye-laws and thus stuck to the old rule for separating deadlocked teams, namely overall scoring difference.

Cue controversy at the end of their SFC group stages. Na Fianna, Donaghmore/Ashbourne and Curragh all finished level on points in Group A; Donaghmore and Na Fianna (-1) both had a better scoring difference than Curragh (-4) and so the next criteria, most scores, applied, with Donaghmore’s aggregate of 38 points enough to see them qualify for a quarter-final date with St Colmcille’s.

However, Na Fianna believed that only scores involving the three deadlocked teams should have been considered to determine scoring difference – this would have given them the edge. They objected to Leinster Council and, according to Meath sources, the provincial body agreed that they had a case but refused to award them a quarter-final place on the grounds of “natural justice”.

Instead, in a decision communicated last Saturday, they instructed Meath GAA to fix a play-off between Na Fianna and Donaghmore/Ashbourne.

The Meath management committee discussed developments this evening, and sources later confirmed that it will appeal Leinster’s decision to the Central Appeals Committee in Croke Park.

With more than one interested club party, there is a view that this saga could ultimately end up before the DRA.

Meanwhile, there is further discord in Clare where Sixmilebridge have objected to being placed third in SHC Group 2 – behind Crusheen – instead of second. Their case will go before the Munster Hearings Committee this Wednesday, with another appeal from O’Callaghan’s Mills (who finished fourth) likely to be heard on the same night.

There are high stakes at play after a three-way deadlock on two points behind table-toppers Clonlara. Under the new rule measuring results between the three relevant clubs, Crusheen (+5) boasted the best scoring difference and qualified for the quarter-finals, ahead of the ‘Bridge (+2) who headed for the senior ‘B’ competition and O’Callaghan’s Mills (-7) who were consigned to the relegation play-offs.

However, if the old scoring difference metric applied, Sixmilebridge (-3) would have finished second ahead of Crusheen (-4) and the Mills (-8). On this basis, the ‘Bridge argue, they should be in the last-eight.

In a further twist, it’s understood that O’Callaghan’s Mills will base their appeal on the premise that once Crusheen are deemed to have finished second in the group, the head-to-head rule should then apply – enabling them to finish third courtesy of their group victory over Sixmilebridge, thus avoiding a relegation play-off.

Through all the controversy, Croke Park is unlikely to get involved on the basis that a rule was passed at Congress – unless some county seeks to raise the matter at Central Council.