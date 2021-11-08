Club Championship round-up: Eunan’s land first title in seven years while Éire Óg end 15-year wait

Teen Tobin in dreamland after ‘phenomenal’ Eunan’s win

St Eunan’s Letterkenny 1-11 Naomh Conaill 0-4

Chris McNulty

Donegal SFC final

KIERAN TOBIN was in dreamland after helping St Eunan’s to a first Donegal SFC title in seven years.

Tobin is in his first year as a senior player, but has been instrumental as the Letterkenny side ended their wait by dethroning three-in-a-row chasing Naomh Conaill. The 18-year-old Tobin kicked two points in a dominant St Eunan’s performance.

“It’s a phenomenal feeling,” Tobin said. “There is a bit of relief there to get over the line.”

Tobin watched from the stand a year ago as Naomh Conaill squeezed past St Eunan’s after extra-time in a semi-final. The previous year, Naomh Conaill also prevailed by the minimum in a semi-final. Here, though, St Eunan’s were on their way to glory when Eoin McGeehin rattled in a 24th-minute goal.

“This team has been a long time in coming and we were pipped by a point in the last two years,” said Tobin. “I’m only in my first year in the door, but I knew that there was a lot of hurt there. I was in the stand last year. That played on our mind.”

Earlier this year in the group phase, St Eunan’s spurned a five-point lead against Kilcar, but they made sure they wouldn’t be caught here. “The Kilcar game played massively on our minds,” Tobin added. “We were five points up in that and we bottled it. There were a lot of question marks but we answered them today.”

St Eunan’s led 1-3 to 0-3 at half-time and it was the 54th minute before Ciaran Thompson landed the next Naomh Conaill point. Niall O’Donnell and McGettigan landed massive points for St Eunan’s as they moved into complete command.

Naomh Conaill’s woes were compounded when Eunan Doherty was sent off in the 40th minute and Charles McGuinness followed in the 55th, both for second yellow card offences.

Naomh Conaill were unbeaten in their previous 25 matches, but St Eunan’s delivered their best performance in some time to prise the silverware from their clutches.

"There was a lot of belief in us. We know if we believe in the game plan things will work out,” said Tobin. “A lot of people have put so much work into this. When you’re underage and working up from Sunday morning academy, this is always the dream.”

SCORERS – St Eunan’s: E McGeehin 1-1; N O’Donnell 0-3; S O’Donnell, K Tobin 0-2 each; C O’Donnell Snr, P McGettigan, S Patton (‘45) 0-1. Nh Conaill: C Thompson (2f) 0-3; L McLoone 0-1.

St Eunan’s – S Patton; P Devine, C Ward, A Deeney; K Tobin, C O’Donnell snr, P McEniff; D Mulgrew, K Kealy; E Dowling, S O’Donnell, S McVeigh; P McGettigan, Niall O’Donnell, E McGeehin. Subs: C O’Donnell Jnr for McGeehin (46), E Doherty for Deeney (46), S McGettigan for Kealy (53), A Gallagher for McEniff (59), R McGeehin for P McGettigan (60+2).

Naomh Conaill – S McGrath; U Doherty, J Campbell, K McGettigan; E O’Donnell, A Thompson, E Waide; L McLoone, C Thompson; E Doherty, O Doherty, M Boyle; J Mac Ceallabhui, C McGuinness, K Gallagher. Subs: B McDyer for Boyle (38), K McGill for Gallagher (40), D Molloy for U Doherty (40), N Byrne for Waide (46), J O’Malley for O Doherty (60+2)

REF – E McFeely (Convoy).

McCarthy goal seals Scotstown triumph

Scotstown 1-13 Truagh 0-10

Monaghan SFC final

SCOTSTOWN retained their Monaghan SFC title with a hard-earned win over Truagh in Clones.

Scotstown were pushed all the way by their near-neighbours as they won their seventh county championship in the space of nine years, with a goal deep into added time by Conor McCarthy finally ending Truagh’s challenge.

Kieran Hughes kicked three superb points in a man of the match performance for the 2018 Ulster Club finalists, who came from four down early on after a lightning-fast start by Truagh, who were left to rue a couple of missed goal chances in the second half.

Points by Christopher McAnenly, Cormac McKenna, Gary Mohan and Mark McQuaid saw Truagh get just the start they needed in their first final in 20 years. Scotstown remained patient, however, and despite taking 11 minutes to open their account through Shane Carey, they called on all their know-how to draw level by half-time.

Adam Treanor kept Truagh’s tally rising with a couple of well-taken points from either wing and they went in on level terms at 0-7 apiece.

Ryan Mohan and Treanor helped Truagh regain the lead after half-time, only for Scotstown to slowly but surely make their experience count, as Kieran and Darren Hughes, Conor McCarthy and Francis Maguire edged them ahead for the first time.

Truagh had finished strongly in their quarter-final and semi-final wins, but a Gary Mohan free was their only score of the last 20 minutes here, with the full-forward seeing a goal attempt roll agonisingly wide after Scotstown had lost possession, with Beggan roving forward.

Beggan converted his second 50-metre free for Scotstown, who pulled away with a point from sub Matthew Maguire and an audacious late strike from McCarthy, who spotted Caolán McGee off his line before lobbing the ball in for the game’s only goal.

Scotstown will now meet the winners of the Ulster Club preliminary round between St Eunan’s (Donegal) and Glen (Derry) in the quarter-final.

Scorers – Scotstown: C McCarthy 1-1 (f); K Hughes 0-3; R Beggan (2f), S Carey (2f) 0-2 each; D Morgan, D Hughes, P Sherlock, F Maguire, M Maguire 0-1 each. Truagh: Adam Treanor 0-3; C McAnenly (2f), G Mohan (1f, 1 ’45) 0-2 each, M McQuaid, Cormac McKenna, R Mohan 0-1 each.

Scotstown – R Beggan; M Meehan, R O’Toole; D Morgan; J McDevitt, D Hughes, D McArdle; G McPhillips, K Hughes; M McCarville, S Carey, P Sherlock; O Heaphey, C McCarthy, F Maguire. Subs: M Maguire for Heaphey (19), R McKenna for McPhillips (44), J Carey for F Maguire (53), S Mohan for McDevitt (62).

Truagh – C McGee; J McCarron, E Kelly, A Coyle; L Kelly; M McQuaid, R Boyle, Cormac McKenna; R Mohan, J McKenna, Adam Treanor, C McAnenly, P McKenna; G Mohan, O McElligott. Subs: A Mohan for L Kelly (46), Christopher McKenna for McElligott (46), S Treanor for McQuaid (53).

Ref – J McAndrew (Ballybay)

Captain Carville hails O’Rourke as Glen finally reach summit

Glen 1-13 Slaughtneil 0-7

Declan Bogue

DERRY SFC FINAL

IT only takes a dozen steps for Glen captain Connor Carville to climb the Tommy Mellon Stand, to accept the John McLaughlin Cup for the first time in their history.

But that journey took millions of steps before that, stretching back to an evening 73 years ago in Maghera when the local youth of the town decided they could strike out with their own club.

Over the decades they became a progressive club and Maghera became a fabled Gaelic football town with the success of the St Patrick’s College. But a senior title always eluded the town, travelling instead the few short miles up to neighbours Slaughtneil with frightening – and surely galling – frequency over the last decade.

When serial achiever Malachy O’Rourke consulted his sounding boards and decided to take up their offer of managing the team at the start of the year, he was the Sherpa that helped them scale the dizzying heights. Carville (pictured) summed up the Tao of the Derrylin man in his speech: “What you have done for us, for our club, will go down in history. You instilled belief in us that we could do anything. That we could climb K2, even. And we finally hit the peak today.”

In the opening quarter, Glen came at Slaughtneil with the energy of a team in a good place and by the first water break they were five points ahead.

Seventy-three years of history had been harnessed and distilled into the perfect performance. There was to be no let up.

Slaughtneil were reduced to one point in the entire half, through full-back Brendan Rogers, despite a significant wind advantage. Their prize marksman Shane McGuigan collected just one point – from a mark – all game. By half-time, Slaughtneil were already exhausted. The pattern had been set.

A few tactical rejigs greeted their second half line-up, but once Fionnbharr McGrath received a black card on 44 minutes, the jig was up. In reality, their ship had set sail when they got a punch in the guts with Danny Tallon netting a clever flicked pass from Conor Glass just prior to half-time.

Standing at one remove from the celebrations was that essence of positivity, O’Rourke. “I was up at the Glen gala a couple of years ago and I didn’t realise until that night they’d never won a Championship in their history,” he said.

“I knew the calibre of boys that were here, I got talking to boys at the start of the year and they were very hungry and very progressive, and I just thought it’d be a good fit for us. Ryan [Porter] obviously had a massive part to play in it, and Johnny [Bradley] and Mickey [McCullough] as well. We’ve worked really hard and got our rewards today.”

Glen now join a roll call of Loup, Errigal Ciaran, Cavan Gaels and Latton where O’Rourke has been involved and won senior Championships. His methods involve cutting out all hype.

Even former players were reluctant to talk in the media last week. The ends justify the means with such regularity, they cannot be disputed. But winning Championships with Glen and Loup is a vastly different feat than say Errigal Ciaran and Cavan Gaels, where they are considered a birthright.

“I suppose they are all different in a way and it was a mental challenge for the boys in a way,” O’Rourke explained.

“They had never won and having won a lot of success at underage level. To lose a couple of years ago when there was a lot of expectation on them.

“You have to deal with all these things as well. But as soon as we started working with them, we knew there was a lot of quality there, but also a lot of leadership, a lot of hunger there. All those things combine.”

SCORERS – Glen: D Tallon 1-2 (2f); C McFaul, C Glass 0-3 each; E Bradley 0-2 (2f); J Doherty, P Gunning (f), C Carville 0-1 each. Slaughtneil: C Bradley 0-4 (2f); Shane McGuigan (m), P Cassidy, B Rogers 0-1 each.

GLEN: C Bradley; M Warnock, R Dougan, C Carville; T Flanagan, C McFaul, E Doherty; C Glass, E Bradley; E Mulholland, J Doherty, C Convery; P Gunning , D Tallon, C McGuckian. Subs: C McDevitt for Mulholland (45), C Mulholland for Carville (54), S O’Hara for Gunning (54), A Doherty for C Convery (56).

SLAUGHTNEIL: A McMullan; P McNeill, B Rogers, K McKaigue; F McGuigan, C McKaigue, K Feeney; P Bradley, P Cassidy; G Bradley, R Bradley, M McGrath; C Bradley, Shane McGuigan, B Cassidy. Subs: C McAlister for R Bradley (28), Sé McGuigan for G Bradley (35), Sean Cassidy for F McGuigan (56), M McGuigan for P Cassidy (57).

Ref – Sean Curran (Faughanvale).

Carrickmore’s steely success

Carrickmore 0-16 Dungannon 0-9

Tyrone SHC final

CARRICKMORE’S defensive steel ensured a triumphant day at Healy Park as they retained their title with a comfortable win over Dungannon.

With Dermot Begley and Lochrann Ó Donnghaile playing starring roles at the back, the Benburb Cup holders frustrated their old rivals.

With ace finisher Damian Casey operating at centre back, Dungannon were lacking up front, and never got in front after 20 minutes.

Sean Og Grogan and Cormac Munroe also hit the target, helping Carrickmore to a 0-7 to 0-5 lead.

Begley extended that to four points after the break and while that deficit was reduced again, sharp scores on the break did the trick in the latter stages with Ruairi Slane on target twice, along with Og Grogan, Bryan McGurk and John McGurk.

Scorers – Carrickmore: D Begley 0-7 (6f); S Og Grogan 0-3; R Slane 0-2; J McGurk, B McGurk, C Grogan, C Munroe 0-1 each. Dungannon: C Ferguson 0-6 (2f); D Casey 0-2 (1f); B Molloy 0-1.

Carrickmore – C McElhatton; L O Donnghaile, SP Begley, J Kerr; A Crossan, D Begley, D Rafferty; C Grogan, B McGurk; O Daly, J Kelly, D Grogan; T Hughes, S Og Grogan, J McGurk. Subs: C Munroe for Daly, R Slane for Hughes, O McKee for Kerr, C Donovan for Crossan

Dungannon – J Devlin; C McNally, S Donnelly, SP McKernan; R Weir, L Devlin, P McHugh; B Rush, M Little; P McErlean, D Casey, C McErlean; B Molloy, C Ferguson, T Mullin. Subs: R Devlin for McHugh, B McGilloway for Mullin, T Morgan for Rush, D Marshall for Weir

Ref – O Elliot (Antrim).

Donohoe snatches late draw for Gowna

Cavan SFC FINAL

Ramor United 0-10 Gowna 0-10

A CLASSY long-range point by Gowna midfielder Ryan Donohoe ensured stalemate in a dogged Cavan SFC duel at Kingspan Breffni.

Donohoe’s 57th-minute punt should have been the springboard for the match favourites to go on and seal the deal, but three poor wides thereafter let United off the hook.

Ramor went into the game as underdogs and the black-carding of two players either side of the half-time break threatened to undo their title hopes.Sadly for Gowna, they badly failed to take advantage of having a player extra for a full 20 minutes of what was an intriguing contest.

In a low-tempo, fractured first half, Gowna had a pep in their step early on and were good value for their 0-3 to 0-1 ninth-minute lead. However, Ramor gradually stepped up to the mark with back-to-back points from James Brady giving them the lead (0-4 to 0-3) for the first time in the game with 16 minutes on the clock.

Gowna ended a barren 14-minute period with a converted free (21) by Cian Madden cutting Ramor’s lead to 0-7 to 0-6 at the interval.

Gowna had a gilt-edged chance after the restart to grab a goal but inside 10 seconds a double-save by Ramor ‘keeper Liam Brady and a follow-up block by sub Damien Barkey kept Ramor’s goal in-tact.

Brady again saved Ramor’s bacon when blocking Conor Brady’s piledriver (49) but the game was always destined to go to the wire with both sets of defences ruling the roost.

Ramor led by 0-9 to 0-8 after the final water break but it was Gowna who impressed the most in the run-in as United laboured with the loss of their second player (Enda Maguire) to be black carded with 18 minutes left.

Gowna were on the front foot in the dregs of the game but failed to follow-up Donohoe’s exocet with the requisite accuracy as Ramor grimly hung on ‘till the final whistle.

SCORERS – Ramor Utd: James Brady 0-5 (3f); A Cole 0-2; B Smith, Jack Brady, Mark Magee 0-1 each. Gowna: Cian Madden 0-3 (2f); R Fitzpatrick (f); A Brady 0-2 each; M McKeever; O Pierson; R Donohoe 0-1 each.

Ramor United – L Brady; L Lynch, B O’Connell, M Magee; A O’Connell, Jack Brady, M Magee; L Caffrey, E Maguire; B Smith, S McEvoy, S Cadden; James Brady, A Cole, D Barkey. Subs: C Maguire for L Lynch (40); G Mannion for S Cadden (54); K Maguire for L Caffrey (60).

Gowna – R Bannon; Cormac Brady, M McKeever, R McGahern; F Brady, R Brady, T Madden; R Donohoe, Conor Brady; R Fitzpatrick, O Pierson, Cian Madden; A Brady, Conor Madden, C Casey. Subs: J Madden for F Brady (21); R Keogh for A Brady (54).

Ref – P Clarke (Killinkere).



Middletown’s late spree is difference

Middletown 2-20 Keady 2-12

Armagh SHC final

Middletown edged a feisty final to retain their senior crown for the third year in a row.

A second-half scoring spree saw the champions overcome a four-point half-time deficit to win by eight in the end.

Keady shaded the physical exchanges during an exciting opening half. Fionntan Donnelly’s superbly executed penalty had the Lamh Dhearg side ahead 1-8 to 0-7 at the break.

Middletown upped the ante after the turnaround and got their just reward through a Marty Moan goal, which put them one ahead at the water break.

Keady’s challenge was dealt a blow when the game began to boil over and Marc Toal received his marching orders for his part in the skirmish.

A goal each through James King and Kieran McKernan left an exciting final quarter, but Middletown’s quality shone through as they hit 1-8 in the final 10 minutes to secure the title.

Scorers – Middletown: Dean Gaffney 0-7 (7f); M Moan 1-1; K McKernan 1-0; C Carvill 0-3; B Toal, N Curry, R Gaffney 0-2 each; T Nevin, P McBride, D Carvill 0-1 each. Keady: F Donnelly 1-6 (1-0pen, 6f); J King 1-0; M Toal 0-3; C Corvan 0-2; S Colton 0-1.

Middletown – F Woods, K McKernan, P Gaffney, B Toal, P Hughes, S Gaffney, T Nevin, P McBride, O Curry, D Carvill, D Gaffney, S Toal, R Gaffney, C Carvill, M Moan. Subs: P Lappin for S Toal (42), N Curry for B Toal (50).

Keady – J Burke, J Molloy, S Renaghan, B Shortt, O Keenan, J Corvan, S Colton, J King, J Shortt, M Toal, D McKenna, C Corvan, F Donnelly, B Molloy, T O’Neill. Subs: S Harvey for B Molloy (42), M Maguire for P Hughes (63).

Ref – Gerard Fox.

Éire Óg end 15-year wait

Éire Óg1-11 Kilmurry Ibrickane 0-9

Clare SFC Final

ÉIRE ÓG bridged a 15-year gap at Cusack Park yesterday when capturing the Clare title at the expense of Kilmurry Ibrickane.

The men from Ennis town never trailed in a tight and tense affair and were merited five-point winners. Éire Óg’s captain Gavin Cooney grabbed the opening score before Keelan Sexton got the West Clare side off the mark with a similar score in the 10th.

Éire Óg led by the odd point in five at the first water break and seconds into the second quarter, they struck for a goal through corner-forward Mark McInerney. Two further points by Conall Ó hAiniféin and Cooney from a free put daylight between the teams and the town side went in 1-6 to 0-4 at the half-time whistle.

Éire Óg went scoreless from the 37th to 59th minutes before county hurler David Reidy (2) and Éimhin Courtney grabbed three vital late points to seal it.

Scorers – Éire Óg: G Cooney 0-5 (3f); M McInerney 1-0; D Reidy 0-2; C Ó’hAiniféin, A McGrath, P Talty, E Courtney 0-1 each. Kilmurry: K Sexton 0-5 (4f); C Morrissey, D Walsh, D Callinan (f), M O’Dwyer 0-1 each.

Éire Óg – N Murray; M Doherty, A Fitzgerald, R Lanigan; C Russell, C O’hAiniféin, E O’Connor; D O’Neill, D McNamara; N McMahon, D Reidy, N McMahon; McInerney, G Cooney, P Talty. Subs: D Walsh for Talty (49), I Uguweru for O’hAiniféin (51), T Connellan for McGrath (55), E Courntey for McInerney (59), C O’Halloran for Reidy (74).

Kilmurry Ibrickane – David Sexton; J McCarthy, M Killeen, D Hickey; E Coughlan C Morrissey, Darragh Sexton; D Walsh, A McCarthy; K Sexton, M O’Dwyer, A Shannon; M McMahon, D Callinan, E Bracken. Subs: M McCarthy for Callinan (41), C Brigdale for Coughlan (49), J Campbell for Bracken (57).

Ref – J Hickey (Cratloe).

Quinn gets Blessington over line

Blessington 0-11 Baltinglass0-10

Wicklow SFC Final

Blessington carved out a sensational win over defending champions Baltinglass with a last-minute winner at Aughrim yesterday.

These teams also clashed in the 1983 final and Blessington also emerged victorious over their West Wicklow neighbours on that occasion.

Blessington led all the way until the final minutes and that despite Anto McLoughlin missing the target with a series of frees.

Tommy Keogh brought Baltinglass level at 0-9 each in the 58th minute and thereafter they exchanged blows in an exciting conclusion. Paul McLoughlin drilled over a terrific point from a ‘45’ to put Blesso back in the lead.

Billy Cullen made it all square at 0-10 in injury-time and then mercurial Kevin Quinn floated over the winner for Blessington after taking a pass from his wing-back Kevin Hanlon.

Scorers – Blessington: A McLoughlin 0-3 (2f); P O’Connor, K Quinn, P McLoughlin (1 ‘45’) 0-2 each; E Keoghan, K Hanlon 0-1 each. Baltinglass: M Jackson 0-4 (2f); J Keogh, C Heaslip 0-2 each; T Keogh, B Cullen 0-1 each.

Blessington – J Sargent; S Bohan, J Gilligan, C Gallagher; K Hanlon, P McLoughlin, B Bohan; C Maguire, KJ Rogers; J Cotter, P O’Connor, E Keogh; D Cooney, A McLoughlin, K Quinn. Subs: M Shannon for Cooney, D Boothman for Rogers.

Baltinglasss – M Jackson; D Gethings, C Lee, K Furlong; P Burke, B Cullen, T Burke; K Murphy, J Kennedy; C Heaslip, J Keogh, S Doody; T Keogh, A McHugh, J McGrath. Subs: P Burke for Doody, D K Kelly for McHugh.

Ref – D Byrne (Ballymanus)

Belmullet move one step away

Mayo SFC semi-finals

Belmullet booked their place in the Mayo county senior football final for the first time in 40 years following a sensational win over favourites Westport in the second of the Mayo semi-finals played in James Stephen’s Park, Ballina, yesterday before a crowd of more than 3,000.

The win sets ups an all-north Mayo final against champions Knockmore back at same venue on Sunday week.

The clash between county stars Ryan O’Donoghue and Lee Keegan was one of the talking points of yesterday’s semi-final, with Keegan black-carded early in the first half for pulling down O’Donoghue as he bore down on goal.

But it was the Belmullet ace who had the final say with a late goal to seal the deal for his side on a final score of 2-7 to 0-9, substitute Marty Boylan firing home Belmullet’s opening goal early in the second half to put them into a 1-4 to 0-4 lead.

Westport fought back to rattle off four unanswered points, including two from Colm Moran, to take the lead, but Belmullet just wouldn’t go away.

Belmullet went two points clear before Keegan made it a one-point game with a wonderful effort from 40 yards before O’Donoghue struck with that late goal in injury-time.

Meanwhile, at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan on Saturday night, champions Knockmore had to dig deep to see off Garrymore in a game which ended on scoreline of 2-11 to 0-11.

Garrymore, who led by four points at half-time (0-8 to 0-4), were hit by two goals in the second half by the Ruttledge brothers, Pearse and Keith.

Captain Maher holds his nerve

Clough Ballacolla 1-25

Borris-Kilcotton 2-21

Laois SHC Final

Clough Ballacolla claimed back-to-back senior titles for the first time in their history as they battled back from a seven-point half-time deficit to edge a thriller with Borris-Kilcotton.

The latter led 0-6 to 0-0 inside the opening 10 minutes while a goal from Daire Quinlan on the stroke of the break gave them a 1-14 to 0-10 advantage.

Just like their semi-final win over Rathdowney-Errill, Clough-Ballacolla responded in the second half, and they hit 1-4 to draw level on 38 minutes with Stephen Bergin claiming the goal.

Stephen Dunphy found the net for the Borris-Kilcotton men before a pulsating closing quarter ensued.

Willie Dunphy landed some unbelievable scores from all angles but the game was going down to the wire.

With the sides level deep into injury time, Clough-Ballacolla won a free 40 metres out, captain Stephen Maher nailing his 14th point to win the game.

Scorers – Clough-Ballacolla: S Maher 0-14 (10f, 2 ‘65’s); W Dunphy 0-5; S Bergin 1-1; A Corby, L Cleere 0-2 each, W Hyland 0-1. Borris-Kilcotton: PJ Scully 0-12 (9f, 1 s/l, 1 ‘65’); D Quinlan, S Dunphy 1-1 each; A Dunphy 0-3; J Campion 0-2; C Stapleton, N Foyle 0-1 each.

CLOUGH BALLACOLLA: C Dunne; D Conway, D Maher, B Corby; T Delaney, M McEvoy, L Cleere; W Hyland, A Corby; R Phelan, J Walshe, J Dwyer; W Dunphy, S Maher, S Bergin. Subs: R Broderick for M McEvoy (42), C Dunne for J Dwyer (51)

BORRIS-KILCOTTON: E Fleming; S Finan, E Parlon, P Tynan; S Phelan, M Whelan, P Whelan; C Stapleton, J Campion; A Dunphy, PJ Scully, D Phelan; S Dunphy, N Foyle, N Quinlan. Subs: N Coss for C Stapleton (temp 32-36), E Jones for D Quinlan (51), N Coss for C Stapleton (58), D Carey for S Dunphy (60)

Ref – J Lalor (Shanahoe)

Kilcoo keep Burren at bay

Kilcoo 1-12 Burren0-13

Down SFC Final

KILCOO have earned the right to defend the Ulster title they won in 2019 after seeing off Burren in yesterday’s Down showpiece.

Mickey Moran’s men were quick out of the blocks and Jerome Johnston’s goal in the fourth minute kept them at arm’s length.

Burren were without chief sharpshooter and playmaker Liam Kerr, while the Johnston brothers were on fire for Kilcoo.

Ryan picked up the man of the match award after scoring four excellent points while the youngest of the three, Shealan, scored twice before being substituted at the break, by which point Kilcoo led 1-7 to 0-5.

Burren stayed in touch thanks to Donal O’Hare’s seven converted frees and while the gap was reduced to two, Kilcoo showed their experience to hold on.

SCORERS– Kilcoo: R Johnston 0-4; J Johnston 1-0; P Devlin 0-3 (3f); S Johnston 0-2; M Rooney, Anthony Morgan, R McEvoy (1f) 0-1 each.

Burren: D O’Hare 0-7 (7f); S McArdle, R McGrath 0-2 each; K McKernan, D Magill 0-1 each.

KILCOO – N Kane; N Branagan, R McEvoy, D Branagan; M Rooney, Anthony Morgan, A Branagan; D Ward, Aaron Morgan; C Doherty, R Johnston, Paul Devlin; C Laverty, J Johnston, Shealan Johnston. Subs: E Branagan for D Branagan (27), A Branagan for S Johnson (h-t), F McGreevy for Laverty (64).

BURREN – C Burns; P McCarthy, S Fegan, R Magill; C McGovern, A McEvoy, P Fegan; M McKay, K McKernan; R McGrath, O Murdock, D O’Hare; D Magill, D McEntee, G McGovern.

Subs: C Toner for A McEvoy (h-t), R Treanor for C McGovern (40), S McArdle for McKay (49), P Poland for McGrath (53).

Ref – B Rice (Warrenpoint).

Doyle inspires Raharney

Raharney 0-21 Castletown-Geoghegan 0-18

Westmeath SHCC Final

With Westmeath star Killian Doyle in top form in attack, Raharney led from start to finish to bridge a five-year gap by winning the Westmeath senior hurling title in an absorbing game in Mullingar.

Aided by a slight breeze, sharpshooter Doyle gave Raharney the early momentum with a string of points, including two lineballs in the first half, at the end of which his side led Castletown-Geoghegan by 0-11 to 0-6.

Points early in the second half from Joey Boyle and sub James Goonery stretched Raharney’s lead to seven, but their opponents whittled back the deficit with Neal Kirby and Aonghus Clarke prominent. The latter’s point in the 44th minute had his side trailing by two points (0-14 to 0-12), but that was as close as they could get.

Doyle slotted over a tricky free to give Raharney a three-point cushion before Kirby was denied a last-gasp equalising goal by Aaron McHugh.

Scorers – Raharney: K Doyle 0-11 (6f, 2 s/l), J Boyle, C Doyle, D Hickey 0-2 each, D Finn, E Cunneen, E Ahearn, J Goonery 0-1 each. Castletown-Geoghegan: N O’Brien 0-6 (4f), A Clarke, N Kirby 0-3 each, M Heeney, C Murphy 0-2 each, S Clavin, D Lynch 0-1 each.

Raharney – A McHugh; S Quinn, D Finn, J Mulkearns; D Hickey, R Greville, M Glennon; C Boyle, E Cunneen; K Doyle, J Boyle, R Keyes; E Ahearn, C Doyle, E Keyes. Subs: J Goonery for R Keyes (ht), J Shaw for Ahearn (57), C McKeogh for E Keyes (60), B McGrath for C Doyle (60).

Castletown-Geoghegan – K Glennon; A Glennon, N McKenna, J Bermingham; S Clavin, L Varley, C Kane; D Lynch, C O’Brien; N Kirby, N O’Brien, P Maxwell; J Clarke, A Clarke, M Gavigan. Subs: C Murphy for Gavigan (36), M Heeney for Maxwell (36), C Jackson for C O’Brien (39), E Quinn for Jackson (60).

Ref – J McGrath (Turin).

McKeever makes it count for St Bride’s

St Bride’s 1-10 St Kevin’s 3-2

Louth Camogie final

St Bride’s dominance of Louth camogie continues as they edged St Kevin’s by two points in Darver.

Having won both the Louth league and championship for the second year running, the Knockbridge outfit trailed 1-2 to 0-4 at the break thanks to Aoife Gregory’s penalty.

Cara McKeever showed leadership to land all of her side’s four first-half points, and she proved to be the difference with a goal after the break to put her side in the driving seat.

Kevin’s dug deep and responded with two of their own, Aisling Maguire finding the net before Gregory struck.

But it was St Bride’s who lifted the Fr Soraghan Cup.

SCORERS — St Brides: C McKeever 1-8 (4f); A McNally, E McArdle 0-1 each. St.Kevins: A Gregory 2-1 (1-0 pen); A Maguire 1-0; L Gregory 0-1.

ST. BRIDES— M Mahon; N Kirk, C Hoey, N Sweeney; S McArdle, D Hoey, N Cunningham; R Mooney, N Belton; G Mackin, A McNally, E McArdle; C McKeever, A McCormack, R Lynch.

ST. KEVINS— S King; J Leonard, Claragh Cunningham, K Doheny; R Kelly, K Matthews, J Guinan; C A Logue, Caoimhe Cunningham; L Carter, L Gregory, A Maguire; C Campbell, A Gregory, M Callan. SUBS: G Murray for Campbell (16), C Matthews for M Callan (h-t).

REF – B Brady (Kilkerley Emmets)