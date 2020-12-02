Clash of Dublin and Galway for All-Ireland U20 Football title set for December 19 as curtain-raiser to Senior final

THE GAA has confirmed that the long-delayed EirGrid All-Ireland U20 football final between Dublin and Galway will be played as a pre-Christmas Croke Park curtain-raiser to the senior football decider.

This decision throws open the distinct probability that Dublin’s senior and underage stars will be featuring on the same HQ double-header, albeit without the usual accompaniment of a packed and raucous Hill 16.

Dessie Farrell’s senior Dubs are unbackable 1/50 favourites to vanquish surprise Ulster champions Cavan in this Saturday’s first SFC semi-final. Presuming they don’t fall prey to the ultimate ambush, the six-in-a-row chasers will be back in Croke Park on Saturday, December 19 to face either Mayo or Tipperary (throw-in 5pm).

That game will be preceded by the U20 decider, originally pencilled in for last March before the first lockdown, then rearranged for late October before Level 5 restrictions caused another shutdown for all inter-county underage activity.

The Dublin U20s – managed by Farrell’s fellow Na Fianna man, Tom Gray – will be aiming to go one step further after losing last year’s final to Cork. Their Croker showdown with Galway throws in at 2.30 and will be broadcast live by TG4.

As with the Senior match, extra-time and penalties will be used to determine a winner on the day. The Dublin ladies will also be in action at Croke Park that weekend with their final against Cork of Galway set for Sunday, December 20.

The GAA was given the green light to restart its provincial minor and U-20 competitions last night as the country moves to Level 3 of the Living With Covid plan.

The Leinster and Connacht minor football championship will now resume on Saturday week, December 12 with the Leinster minor hurling championship following the next day. A date for the Munster Championship to resume is expected but teams in Ulster can't train or play any games until December 10 at the earliest.

Club action remains suspended and as long as the country remains in Level 3, which could be well into 2021, it is unlikely to resume.

And schools and third-level GAA will not proceed either as long as Level 3 remains. The provinces had been hoping to get second-level schools games up and running in January but those competitions now look in jeopardy.

Online Editors