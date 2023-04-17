Clare to challenge U-20 eligibility rule at Disputes Authority

Clare are to bring a case to the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) challenging a recent Central Council ruling that fundamentally changed a Wexford motion passed at Congress which relaxed the rules governing eligibility to play senior and U-20 at inter-county level in the same season.

The DRA hearing takes place tomorrow night and will be watched by other counties with great interest given the crossover of players between the grades.

At Congress in February, Wexford successfully proposed that players could play both but not in the same seven-day window. Their motion specified that the window would run from Friday to the following Thursday.

Technically, that would have allowed a player to play U-20 in midweek and then be available to his senior squad if they had a championship game the following weekend. But the player would not be available for his U-20 team the following week as it fell within the same Friday-Thursday seven-day window.

Central Council subsequently approved an interpretation of the Wexford motion by its Rules Advisory Committee, however, that implemented a rolling seven-day window. That meant that a player could not play senior or U-20 games within seven days of each other.

Clare’s U-20 hurling captain Adam Hogan is caught this week by the motion interpretation. Clare U-20s are out on Wednesday night against Cork in the Munster Championship while the seniors have their first round robin game against Tipperary, also in Ennis, on Sunday.

Unless the DRA overturn the most recent Central Council decision and apply the exact rationale of the original Wexford motion, Hogan and Clare will have to make a choice.

“We have lodged a DRA request and we have a hearing on that tomorrow (Tuesday) night,” confirmed Clare chair Kieran Keating.

“The Wexford motion prohibited a player from playing senior and then playing U-20 but it didn’t prohibit him from playing U-20 and then playing senior because of the Friday to Thursday window,” he said.

“When we voted on that motion we knew what that meant but what Central Council implemented changed that,” Keating suggested

“Other counties felt the same. Central Council went a long way in their interpretation of the Wexford motion, the way they altered it,” he added.

A DRA hearing is the only option available to Clare or any county to contest a decision of this nature by Central Council.

Clare have other players potentially affected. Tonight, they are playing Kerry in an U-20 football semi-final which is within seven days of their Munster senior football semi-final against Limerick this weekend and they have players involved in both squads.

The issue was raised quite vociferously by the Derry football manager Rory Gallagher after their Allianz Division 2 league final defeat to Dublin.

They were fixed to play an Ulster U-20 semi-final against Donegal last week which was within seven days of their senior quarter-final against Fermanagh. That would have left management facing a decision over the involvement of players like Eoin McEvoy and Lachlann Murray, two of a quartet of Derry players eligible for both teams.

Gallagher argued that Donegal were being handed an advantage because their senior quarter-final wasn’t on last weekend and Ulster GAA heeded him, bringing the semi-final forward by enough days to place it outside the seven-day window now in place.

Up to this year players could either play senior or U-20 but not both simultaneously as a guardrail against overuse. Limerick didn’t have Cathal O’Neill for their 2022 U-20 hurling campaign after he played for the seniors against Cork in the opening Munster SHC round and they eventually lost the All-Ireland final to Kilkenny by a point.

But Wexford’s motion relaxed that, making it possible to keep a foot in both camps, albeit with some limits.