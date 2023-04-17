| 15.1°C Dublin

Clare to challenge U-20 eligibility rule at Disputes Authority

Clare GAA chairman Kieran Keating. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand
Adam Hogan of Clare Expand

Colm Keys Twitter Email

Clare are to bring a case to the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) challenging a recent Central Council ruling that fundamentally changed a Wexford motion passed at Congress which relaxed the rules governing eligibility to play senior and U-20 at inter-county level in the same season.

The DRA hearing takes place tomorrow night and will be watched by other counties with great interest given the crossover of players between the grades.

