Clare GAA clubs back motion seeking independent review and five-year strategic plan

Clare’s GAA clubs and county board executives have resoundingly backed an Eire Og motion seeking an independent review and five-year strategic plan.

Despite anticipation of a heated and explosive debate, the discussion passed peacefully with unanimous support for the motion, the new chairman Jack Chaplin at the outset offering his personal endorsement.

"It’s time to look forward and plan the future as many clubs and counties are doing at present," he said. "The county management committee, comprised of the officers elected at the convention, fully support this motion and encourage delegates to support it too."

The motion was first heard at the county’s annual convention in December but held over for a final decision.

Areas marked for attention by the new committee will include finance and fundraising, the completion of the centre of excellence at Caherlohan, which has fallen into disrepair, coaching and games development, governance, public relations, marketing and social media management.

Last year Eire Og club member Niall O’Connor wrote an open letter to clubs pleading for support for the motion, outlining in detail his concern that Clare was falling behind competitors across a range of fields. He cited the absence of a commercial manager as one example and also the inadequate resourcing of underage teams.

A number of clubs were keen to see vice-chairman Kieran Keating put forward as the board representative on the new committee but the meeting decided to hold off for the time being. The chairman gave a commitment to have Eire Og included in all future discussions before the final details are completed.

There had been some recent alarm when details were released of four sub-committees charged with looking after some of the areas targeted in the Eire Og motion. A statement on Saturday from the club highlighted its concern that this might be regarded as an attempt to derail the motion but this evening’s meeting passed without rancour or any trace of dissent.

A number of prominent Clare business figures had already agreed to participate in the new committee. They including Ennis native Tony Garry (former CEO of Davy Stockbrokers), Clarecastle’s Mark O’Connell (CEO of Repucon Consulting), Conor Gilligan (CEO of Roadbridge), Ogonnelloe’s Colin Kelly (CEO of Gyrogy), Eoin Conroy (CEO of Titan Experience), Eoin Doohan (Managing Director of DFP Group) and Enda Connolly (Managing Director of CMP Investment Partners).

This will be seen a hugely positive step forward, a show of unity and purpose and leadership which many in the county have been crying out for.

