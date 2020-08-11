Clare championship facing delay after five further positive Covid-19 cases emerge at Cratloe GAA club

Cratloe have had to suspend GAA activity after a number of positive tests in the club. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Clare GAA may have to push back the dates of their county finals to accommodate a pause in their championship due to suspension of activity in the Cratloe club.

A positive case last week has been followed up with five further positives cases in the dual club after extensive testing of what public health officials deemed close contacts.

Cratloe's second round SHC game with Eire Og was postponed last weekend and will not go ahead now until the weekend of August 22/23 at the earliest, a two-week delay. Consequently, at least one of the quarter-finals, will not now be played until September 8/9.

Clare PRO Michael O'Connor said there was "full support and full understanding" of Cratloe's position when the county board convened virtually this evening.

"There was no way any club was being left behind," he said. "It may mean future games having to be pushed back but Cratloe have been very diligent. There were up to 40 tests carried out and five further positive cases from the results which have been returned."

O'Connor confirmed that the cases came from a "social setting" and were not linked to GAA activity.

Players from Clondegad, who played Cratloe in a junior match on the Bank Holiday weekend, have also been advised to isolate.

Clare's Competition Controls Committee will examine the permutations for completing the championship but with the dual interests of so many clubs it is unlikely that the September 26/27 date for both finals can be met because of this development, especially with clubs this evening ruling out midweek games.



Delegates to the meeting did express concern about the consequences of a positive case in another club that would cause a further delay. O'Connor described it as an "evolving situation."

Online Editors