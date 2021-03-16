Clare approve new strategic committee

Clare GAA has approved a strategic review committee to examine all aspects of the association in the county and come up with a plan to guide them for the next five years.

A county board meeting last night confirmed that ex-Davy chief executive Tony Garry, who had agreed to lead the review, would not now be part of it for personal reasons. The nine-person committee will include business and industry figures with strong links to the county, while board vice-chairman Kieran Keating will also be involved. The other names of committee members have been confirmed as Enda O’Flaherty, Eoin Doohan, Eoin Conroy, Róisín Glynn, Conor Gilligan, Enda Connolly, Mark O’Connell and Colin Kelly.

The strategic concept and the make-up of the committee has been driven by Ennis club Éire Óg over the last few months.

The board’s original plans to have four separate committees appear to have been set aside for now. A suggestion by one delegate for the board’s auditor to examine the supporters’ club between 2012 and 2016 did not draw comment or action from the meeting.

Online Editors