Children need to play... How the GAA should be getting ready for a return sooner rather than later

Colm O'Rourke

There has to be a way to get kids back playing safely Expand

We have reached the point where different worlds collide. The yearning for some sort of respite or normality is being doused by the scientists and medics. If all this is taken to its natural conclusion, there will be no movement towards old normality until a vaccine arrives. Don't hold your breath on that one. In real terms, Friday's announcement changed little.

We are still in lockdown and despite the Taoiseach's hope - and it is just hope at the moment - that some sport will be possible in July, we remain to be convinced. For example, he says there might be some GAA and soccer by July 20, and rugby by August 10. In the exit plan, rugby is described as one of the "close physical contact sports". What, then, are Gaelic football, hurling and soccer? Forgive me for being sceptical.

Meanwhile, as we dither, the toll on mental and physical well-being could be enormous, particularly among young people who appear to suffer very little from this Covid-19 virus. Furthermore, as far as I am aware, there is no evidence of children passing the virus to adults. Yet our schools and pitches are closed. Is it right to lock them up?

