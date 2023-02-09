Chief Medical Officer role for GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association closer to being appointed

The Gaelic Players Association has moved a step closer to its ambition to see a Chief Medical Officer for Gaelic games appointed.

The desire to establish the role across all three governing bodies, GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association, was passed at a motion at last year's annual meeting of the GPA and forwarded as their motion to Congress later this month.

But it has been taken off the table and will instead be discussed by Central Council with a view to implementing it.

In a letter to members GPA chief executive Tom Parsons gave an update.

"As you are aware GPA members unanimously passed a motion calling for the appointment of a Chief Medical Officer in Gaelic Games at our annual meeting last October," he wrote.

"This was a progressive step by players to ensure issues concerning your sport related medical needs are consistently met and planned for by an appropriately qualified person with executive authority.

"We have good news to report in this respect. While we formulated a motion to go before Congress later this month, we were advised that a matter of this importance would more appropriately be dealt with by the GAA's Ard Chomhairle, the Association's supreme governing body between annual Congresses.

"Therefore the appointment of a CMO is now on Ard Chomhairle's agenda for consideration. We will be working with the GAA on your behalf to stress the importance of this appointment for all our games.

"We believe this should be a cross national governing body appointment as we move towards integration, another matter on which the players led the way."

At a press briefing last October to outline the proposition of a CMO among other things,

The GPA's head of finance and operations Ciarán Barr, the former Antrim hurler, said the current medical, scientific and welfare committee, was "not enough."

"Look at the amount of players that play Gaelic games, you've all got kids that are playing Gaelic games," he said.

"There's like 300,000 or 400,000 members of the association. Having said that, the games are really, really safe comparatively. You always have to make sure you're making the comparative case too."