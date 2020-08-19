Cheers to hypocrisy on alcohol adverts

Cheers: Former Munster and Ireland outhalf Ronan O’Gara, who has teamed up with Guinness to reveal limited edition Guinness x BuJo Rugby at Home Kits, raises a pint glass. Photo: INPHO

Cheers, Ronan! A smiling Ronan O’Gara was pictured in media outlets yesterday, cheerily raising a pint of Guinness as part of a rugby promotion. So, too, was former Leinster captain Isa Nacewa, from his home in Auckland.

All very straightforward. Sponsorship of sports by alcoholic drink companies is legal in Ireland, so why even mention this one?

Simply because it’s the latest of many examples of the inconsistencies which prevail in this area.

Imagine if Joe Canning or Ciarán Kilkenny were pictured with a raised pint at a drinks promotion.

They – and the GAA – would be castigated for promoting alcohol. It happened during the Guinness sponsorship of the hurling championship when medics, ministers, media and others repeatedly lectured the GAA about their social responsibilities.

So much so, that the GAA grew increasingly uncomfortable and eventually the sponsorship deal ended. Meanwhile, other sports came under no such pressure.

Let’s raise a glass to hypocrisy.

