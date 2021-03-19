Charlie, DJ and Dermo remind us GAA ‘retirements’ may not always be forever

The story of CJ Stander’s rugby retirement was splattered everywhere in the media this week. Even if his impending return to South Africa made sense on many levels, when you stood back from the fray it was – as headline-writers love to declare – a “bombshell”.

Stander, of course, is a professional athlete. It’s a reflection of the GAA’s status in the Irish sporting firmament that the exits of inter-county icons generate as much if not more publicity – and they aren’t even paid for the privilege of entertaining the sedentary masses.

Think of Henry Shefflin’s grand exit in 2015. Or the genuinely bombshell news that his fellow Kilkenny legend, DJ Carey, was retiring at the age of 27 … only to recant six weeks later. Or think of the Amazonian forests felled to print every chapter of Diarmuid Connolly’s comings-and-goings from the Dublin squad in 2018-19.

It’s now almost six months since he retired for good, but such is Connolly’s marquee talent – not to mention his man of mystery reputation - that he could still generate more headlines on foot of comments yesterday on the ‘Am Seo’ podcast, which he co-hosts with Johnny Courtenay.

To this day, there is nearly as much interest in why Connolly walked away from Dublin for such a protracted period as there is in his myriad moments of genius. His actual return, in July 2019, came after a 17-month absence and was a bigger shock than his initial departure.

But yesterday’s explanation – citing demotivation – carried echoes of previous high-profile stars who felt their passion was becoming a grind. Connolly referenced the furore over his 12-week ban in 2017, saying: “It was a lot of things. Certainly, the game against Carlow didn’t help my mindset and it probably influenced my decision a small bit.

“I remember coming back the following season and I just was demotivated. Not that I didn’t want to be there, but I wasn’t the same person there around the guys. When I was training I wasn’t putting it in like I used to, not doing extra bits.”

It was against this backdrop that an approach came to play football in Boston that summer. In a nutshell, he “wasn’t willing to pay the price for that year. I wanted to take something for myself and that’s what I did.”

Connolly was a relatively young man when this drama was unfolding but he did, eventually, return for one last hurrah. Shefflin’s Kilkenny retirement (six years ago next Thursday) was different: for all Connolly had won, the Kilkenny record-breaker had amassed twice as much but he was 36 and he had already got the clear sense, in 2014, that he was no longer one of Brian Cody’s main men.

Shefflin was such an icon that he hired an auditorium – the Set Theatre in Langton’s Hotel – to confirm the news, just eight days after helping Ballyhale Shamrocks to another All-Ireland club title.

There’s only one King Henry and most players have no need to hire a room, maybe just a PR handler to craft one of those painfully wordy farewells (the ones that leave you wondering why our departing hero forgot to thank Mister Eastwood while he was at it). It was different back in the ‘90s: there was no Twitter or Facebook to ventilate the obligatory retirement statement.

But the absence of social media didn’t mean there was no pressure and, for Carey, it all became too much in February ’98. “The fun was going out of it a bit,” he recalled on The Sunday Game last June. “On a Friday you were leaving your own business and wondering where you’d get money on Monday morning to pay bills. On a Sunday you were going out, hitting frees and thinking of Monday.” And while Kilkenny had “great supporters”, when they weren’t winning back then “you were savaged”.

Thankfully, for those same fans, DJ returned in double-quick time and won a further three All-Irelands and a Hurler of the Year before he definitively retired eight years later.

Charlie Redmond attempted a similar retirement in 1992: I know because I was there, in the Mansion House, on the Monday evening after Dublin’s shock All-Ireland final defeat to Donegal.

Admitting that his early penalty miss had “lost it for us”, Charlie went on to reveal: “I have told management that I’m gone … the board already know who’s going and who’s staying. I won’t be staying.”

Racing back to the office, a deadline to meet and scoop to write up, little did I know that less than six weeks later, and with the 1992-93 league underway, I would be dispatched to Parnell Park for the announcement of a Dublin team that included a certain ‘C Redmond’.

Who said retirement is forever?