Charlie, DJ and Dermo remind us GAA ‘retirements’ may not always be forever

Frank Roche

Diarmuid Connolly recently revealed his 'demotivated' mindset before he left Dublin in 2017 Expand

The story of CJ Stander’s rugby retirement was splattered everywhere in the media this week. Even if his impending return to South Africa made sense on many levels, when you stood back from the fray it was – as headline-writers love to declare – a “bombshell”.

Stander, of course, is a professional athlete. It’s a reflection of the GAA’s status in the Irish sporting firmament that the exits of inter-county icons generate as much if not more publicity – and they aren’t even paid for the privilege of entertaining the sedentary masses.

Think of Henry Shefflin’s grand exit in 2015. Or the genuinely bombshell news that his fellow Kilkenny legend, DJ Carey, was retiring at the age of 27 … only to recant six weeks later. Or think of the Amazonian forests felled to print every chapter of Diarmuid Connolly’s comings-and-goings from the Dublin squad in 2018-19.

