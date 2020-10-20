Championship green light...for now

The GAA championships remain on course to continue after elite sport survived in the face of new Level 5 restrictions being imposed on the country last night.

The hurling championship is scheduled to get under way this weekend as the football league is being concluded and they look set to continue despite fresh misgivings about amateur players committing to play recreational games as the country faces its highest level of prohibition.

There was no reference to elite sport in Taoiseach Micheál Martin's address last night which hardly amounted to a ringing endorsement but on the Government website came confirmation that "professional, elite sports and inter-county Gaelic games, horse-racing and greyhound racing are permitted to continue behind closed doors".

The GAA has been keen to take its lead from Government and the National Public Health Emergency Team's guidance on this and with the confirmation, there is expectation now they will continue.

There's a sense that with the weekend games played in a safe and responsible manner, their prospects were better than they were late last week.

The Gaelic Players Association's National Executive Committee has a mandate from its membership, arising out of last week's poll, to make any future decisions on behalf of players and they are expected to meet in the coming days to determine that position after the elevation to Level 5. One in every four players polled last week did not want the championship to continue and the Irish Independent understands that the spread across divisions and levels among that 24 per cent was quite even.

The FAI breathed a sigh of relief when it was confirmed that elite sport would be excluded from the restrictions involved with Level 5.

That removes any doubt over Dundalk's three home games in the group stages of the Europa League, the Republic of Ireland's home tie against Bulgaria in the Nations League next month, and an U-21 Euro qualifier at home to Iceland, also next month.

Domestic restrictions would have caused a headache of unprecedented levels for the association as UEFA have made it clear that it was up to national associations to host games even in the face of regulations at national level.

It also gives the FAI freedom to see out the 2020 League of Ireland season, which is almost complete with just two games remaining for some clubs although league leaders and champions-elect Shamrock Rovers have four league matches to play in a 13-day spell.

The Premier Division wraps up on November 11 with the FAI Cup to be played from the quarter-final stage onwards after that.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

