Championship fixtures set to scupper league final dates

The majority of the Allianz Football league finals are unlikely to be played for a second successive year after the last dates for the provincial championships were confirmed in Munster on Tuesday night.

The GAA has decided that if a county reaches a league final on the weekend of June 19/20 but is fixed to play on the opening weekend of the championship on June 26/27, the league final will be shelved and joint winners will be declared instead. That now looks inevitable.

It has emerged that 14 counties from the 31 who are contesting the league are fixed to play on that first weekend, narrowing the window for league finals considerably.

Division Four is most exposed to the stipulation with Sligo v (Mayo), Louth (v Offaly), Waterford (v Limerick), Carlow v (Longford) and Wexford (v Wicklow) all involved in first rounds or quarter-finals on June 26 or 27. Unless it’s an Antrim/Leitrim pairing, there can be no Division Four final.

Division Three’s finalist pairings are also narrow with Wicklow, Longford, Limerick and Offaly all now precluded from a league final.

Mayo are Division Two favourites but if they are to justify that it will be as joint champions because of their Connacht quarter-final on Saturday June 26 with Sligo.

Clare (v Kerry) and Down (v Donegal) can also write off league final appearances.

Kerry are Division One champions but if they are to retain the title they’ll have to do so without a final as they are fixed to play Clare on Saturday, June 26.

Donegal’s Ulster first round with Down removes them from a league final equation too.