Certainty on exits of Joe Canning and Stephen Cluxton allows Galway and Dublin to usher in new eras

In the space of 24 hours over the weekend, the curtain came down for certain on two of the great careers in modern inter-county Gaelic games.

Not that there was any expectancy otherwise around a reversal of previous positions, but when it’s Stephen Cluxton and Joe Canning then there is always going to be a lingering question about what their intentions might really be, as if it’s any different to what has already been stated or implied.

But until it’s over it’s never really over with players of this stature and that’s why confirmation from Dublin manager Dessie Farrell on Saturday, after his side’s O’Byrne Cup win over Offaly in Tullamore and Henry Shefflin, after his first game in charge of the Galway hurlers in Ballinasloe, where they also triumphed over Offaly in the Walsh Cup, were important, allowing everyone else to move on.

Had either manager left the door open, as Farrell found out last summer, it would have followed them around for much of the league and even on the cusp of a championship.

By dotting the Is and crossing the Ts it gives closure that, as both squads face into a new era, may well be required as Cluxton and Canning were very much the names indelibly linked to eras that feel like the counties are moving on from now.

The All-Ireland medal count may be different – Cluxton’s eight to Canning’s one – but no one doubts that the last decade for either the Dublin footballers or Galway hurlers has the strongest association with their names.

Much as they would recoil from such individual attachment, this has been the Stephen Cluxton era for Dublin football and the Joe Canning era for Galway hurling. Or at least the greater public perception of it.

Canning’s departure was a surprise when he announced it last summer but inevitably, firm and all as he was at the time in his conviction that he wouldn’t be back, there was expectation of an encore, heightened when Shefflin took over. But a quick move into coaching with an involvement with the Galway minors indicated that he wasn’t for turning, a position confirmed by Shefflin in Ballinasloe.

No suggestion of doors open, just a clean break that allows everyone to get on with it now without looking over their shoulders.

For Galway hurling this really is a new era and it needs to be. They may not have the same retirements as the Dublin footballers but Shefflin knows that over the course of the next three years he will have to make more structural than cosmetic changes that will take time and patience.

His exhortation for others now to step up and “fill that void” felt like a challenge that a county with so many decorated minors are obliged to respond to.

The Cluxton question never really left Dublin and Farrell’s orbit last summer. Even when he was sidelined with a suspension it was thrust on Mick Galvin in his caretaker role, first in Thurles after their draw with Kerry and then after their league semi-final win over Donegal in Cavan.

The inference was that he was positioning himself to return but there was never much conviction to it. How could be there be? Because really, who knew?

Awkwardly, the same question was placed on Ciarán Kilkenny during a round-table media interview later in the summer and when he responded that his former captain was on the “return-to-play” list, it was interpreted as a green light. As men who fought with him in the trenches, didn’t Cluxton’s colleagues deserve better?

When Farrell himself returned to the sideline for the Wexford championship opener, clarity couldn’t be provided either, much as he might have liked to have given it and much as his players could have done with it.

Cluxton had stepped away and all that but as to his future plans, Farrell was none the wiser. And he had to continue to mind his step, tread carefully on the issue, because of the legacy he was dealing with.

Those same conversations continued after the Meath semi-final win, the same answers provided.

But for his first public engagement Farrell made sure that the questions would cease there and then, also ruling out any prospect of Jack McCaffrey returning. Paul Mannion essentially excluded himself the day before, though injury may preclude him now anyway.

For Dublin the experience drain has been ongoing. Now that Cluxton’s departure feels like it’s permanent that’s 24 more All-Ireland medals (following on from Philly McMahon and Kevin McManamon) gone from a dressing-room that had already waved goodbye to Cian O’Sullivan and Michael Darragh Macauley in the previous 12 months, not to mention those who had departed after the five-in-a-row.

Their on-field presence may have waned in recent years but their shadows are long, none longer than Cluxton’s. But now it really does feel like a new era, once the last lingering questions have been dealt with at the right time of the season. At least those left behind can move on.