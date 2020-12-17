Central Council asked to approve motion to award penalty when clear goalscoring chance is denied in hurling and football

Sean Kelly of Galway is tackled by Eoghan McLaughlin of Mayo resulting in a free kick at the end of the game

The GAAs Central Council is being asked to formally approve a motion for Congress that would see penalties awarded in hurling and football where a referee deems that a clear goalscoring opportunity has been prevented by a foul.

The motion has been framed by the Standing Committee on Playing Rules which has noted the propensity of such fouls in this year's championships.

In a briefing note to counties, the rules committee suggested the problem was now greater in hurling than football.

Hurling does not have a black card sanction for cynical fouls, unlike football, and the rules committee's efforts to introduce one failed badly at Congress earlier this year when just 18 per cent favoured it.

Consequently, a black card motion can't be proposed again for three years but this is a different attempt to deal with the problem with penalties being potentially awarded further out the field at the discretion of referees. A yellow card with a 10-minute sin bin for such fouls in hurling is also being proposed.

"There is a need among members of a need to introduce some proportionate sanction to address the escalation of cynical fouling in our games, especially in hurling," the briefing document outlines.

"Delegates will be acutely aware of how, during the abridged 2020 inter-county championships, the outcome of several games both in hurling and football were adversely impacted by actions that were designed to prevent goalscoring opportunities through unsporting means."

Some cynical fouls that would fall into this category but have occurred just outside the current penalty area have been evident throughout this championship. At the end of the Connacht football final, Mayo defender Eoghan McLaughlin brought down Galway's Sean Kelly right on the line but a free instead of a penalty was awarded. Galway lost by a point.

In the Leinster hurling final, Kilkenny defender Huw Lawlor grabbed Niall Burke's hurl just outside the penalty area as the Galway forward bore down on goal and again a free which Joe Canning scored was a small price to pay at the time. Kilkenny won by two points, the potential difference between that free and a penalty.

Some referees are in agreement that harsher penalties for cynical fouling are required. The committee is seeking a trial period for the penalty in next year's All-Ireland hurling and football championships.

The rules committee is also proposing again that 'maor foirine' be prohibited from entering the field of play. They put forward a similar motion to Congress in February but it fell short by just one per cent, gaining 59 per cent support.

"This behaviour resulted in confrontations with match officials, opposition players, the disruption of the game that was taking place so called 'tactical' interference in the match and adverse engagement with spectators," the notes outline.

Changes to the current advantage rule are also being proposed whereby a free from a scorable position will now be awarded.

Separately, the Fixtures Calendar task force is putting their motions for Congress before tomorrow night's Central Council meeting for approval.

The task force is proposing that All-Ireland finals be completed by week 30 from 2022 onwards which would them completed by the end of July.

Approval for both proposed structural changes to the inter-county season to go to Congress is being proposed.

These involve reshaping the provincial championships into four groups of eight with the league remaining in its current format in spring or alternatively, playing the league in summer with a series of All-Ireland play offs to follow with a provincial round robin championship in spring.

The proposals have been part of a recent virtual roadshow and from feedback through surveys it appears that the 'four eights' provincial championship is more favourable with 46 per cent approval from those who replied, compared to 15 per cent for the 'summer league' proposal.

If neither proposal passes, a decision will then have to be taken about persisting with the current structure (super eights) or reverting to the previous format, pre 2018.

The task force also wants pre-season competitions in all four provinces scrapped with collective inter-county training commencing no earlier than January 1.

Other motions it is seeking approval for is a maximum of 16 teams in each county's senior and intermediate championships from 2023 onwards and completion of schools competitions by St Patrick's Day each year to avoid crossover with U-20 and minor competitions.

To align with the rules regarding U-20 football it is also being proposed that U-20 hurling is restricted to players who have not played senior championship hurling in the same year. Approval for a motion to scrap the All-Ireland U-20 semi-finals, pressing on with a final involving the Munster and Leinster champions, is also being sought.

Central Council will also decide on the timing of the 2021 championships but likely to stick with an inter-county first approach,despite the financial consequences of little or no crowds being allowed to attend games in the early part of the year. Last week, county chairs almost unanimously registered their support for an inter-county first approach

