| 15.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Cautionary tales in Cork and Dublin a timely reminder of season's vulnerability

Colm Keys

Analysis

'The GAA's guidelines and protocols, many as they are, are only as good as the people obliged to adhere to them' (stock photo) Expand

Close

'The GAA's guidelines and protocols, many as they are, are only as good as the people obliged to adhere to them' (stock photo)

'The GAA's guidelines and protocols, many as they are, are only as good as the people obliged to adhere to them' (stock photo)

SPORTSFILE

'The GAA's guidelines and protocols, many as they are, are only as good as the people obliged to adhere to them' (stock photo)

Yesterday afternoon the three west Cork clubs who took the prudent decision of publicly announcing a suspension of activities between Thursday and Friday got the all-clear to resume when it emerged that their playing members, who may have been in contact with a person who had tested positive for Covid-19, had tested negative themselves.

Argideen Rangers and Ballinascarthy issued statements to that effect, while St Oliver Plunkett's, who had also suspended all activities, have been given the green light.

It had only been midweek when the clubs became aware of possible contact with a positive case, so their action was swift and so too was the outcome, giving peace of mind and relief to those potentially affected.