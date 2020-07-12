Cautionary tales in Cork and Dublin a timely reminder of season's vulnerability

Yesterday afternoon the three west Cork clubs who took the prudent decision of publicly announcing a suspension of activities between Thursday and Friday got the all-clear to resume when it emerged that their playing members, who may have been in contact with a person who had tested positive for Covid-19, had tested negative themselves.

Argideen Rangers and Ballinascarthy issued statements to that effect, while St Oliver Plunkett's, who had also suspended all activities, have been given the green light.

It had only been midweek when the clubs became aware of possible contact with a positive case, so their action was swift and so too was the outcome, giving peace of mind and relief to those potentially affected.

But that news was delivered at much the same time as a club in another part of the county, Glanworth, were informing the Cork County Board that one of their players had tested positive.

Elsewhere, it emerged that a member of the Man O'War club in Dublin had tested positive, bringing their activities to a halt until contact tracers can establish who is considered 'close,' though the club assures in a statement that "the vast majority of our players, coaches, supporters and visitors" do not fall into this category.

Events in west and north Cork and north county Dublin will have triggered a further apprehension about the competitive season as it begins next weekend.

But it shouldn't really be a surprise and we can anticipate more flash fires to come. Anyone following the figures will already have got a jolt on Thursday when the R number, representing the reproductive value of Covid-19, was considered to have bumped up to one or more, while the last time the number of new cases was in single figures was last Monday.

For all the range of protocols and advice that the GAA can disseminate down to its membership, those involved in the playing, managing and administration of the games and spectators, its activities remain largely at the mercy of more widespread trends. It stands to reason that with an excess of 100 cases over the last week, there had to be some exposure to a GAA club.

But personal responsibility, and in the case of an underage player, parental responsibility in adhering to the guidelines set out for GAA activity remains paramount and in some cases are not being adhered to.

Over the weekend one county issued an advisory to its clubs reminding them that, in accordance with State guidelines, those who are abroad must self-isolate on return and not return to the club, citing a breach of protocol on this front that forced a club to stand down for 48 hours to monitor for symptoms.

In another county, a club suspended activity when it emerged that a player had been tested for the virus but only informed the team management after taking part in training. Such missteps, whether out of ignorance or complacency, can have a detrimental effect.

The GAA issued interim guidance prior to the resumption of activity on June 29, outlining that where symptoms are showing in the 48 hours after training or a game, all team-mates and members of management are considered close contacts until advised otherwise by public health officials and activity should be suspended until a test result is delivered.

If there's a positive test, all activity is deferred until public health contact tracers carry out full close contact assessment and testing.

With the stakes being raised considerably from next weekend, in terms of greater crossover between clubs and more intense contact stemming from competitive games, the precarious nature of fixtures over the next few months comes more into view. Games are tightly packed together as every county opts to shape a championship structure to meet an October 11 deadline.

A player showing symptoms close to a weekend could force activity deferral for the club over that weekend, thus requiring refixtures on weekends that may not be available.

Of course, there is no obligation to complete club championships by October 11 even though that's what every county is setting out to do. Some counties know they can return to complete club activity when their inter-county seasons have concluded and, for many, that will be by mid-November.

But it would not be the preferred choice and the GAA has a decision to make as to whether fixtures should press ahead without players who have tested positive or those who have to self-isolate. With the expectation that there will more requirement for the precautions in Cork and Dublin, it illustrates the fine line that the GAA is taking with its mobilisation over the last few weeks and into the next few months,

It puts into perspective all the hand-wringing over club and county (or club v county if you like), competition formats and who looks after the water bottles when the numbers of management on the sideline are restricted to five.

The GAA is rooted in communities. And with the virus clearly still at large and likely to increase as circulation increases from home and abroad, that leaves the game vulnerable to signification interruption.

The GAA's guidelines and protocols, many as they are, are only as good as the people obliged to adhere to them.