Case for integration is getting stronger with each new controversy in ladies arena

Less than four weeks ago, the Camogie Association passed a motion at its annual Congress that formally recognised dual players who also had a connection with ladies football.

It was a formality – 81pc supported an “endeavour to facilitate as far as practical the dual player.”

But in the context of the same motion having 76pc opposition at a deferred 2020 Congress just six months later, it was quite a shift.

Last year the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) also rejected formalising greater facilitation but it’s on their ‘to-do’ list too to formally approve what you would have thought, given all the signals around enhanced co-operation in recent years, was a given anyway.

In between, there was the furore over the five Cork dual players who initially found themselves with a choice to make when they were scheduled on November 7 last year to play Galway in the All-Ireland camogie championship on the same day their footballers had Kerry in the All-Ireland football championship.

It was eventually worked out between the two organisations, as were other clashes later in the month, creating the conditions for that formal ‘facilitation’ for both games at inter-county level which camogie has now passed into rule.

Dual players are virtually non-existent at inter-county level in the men’s games, squeezed out by the demands of being an elite in two sports.

It has not yet reached that point in camogie and ladies football but until it does, the two organisations have pledged and will pledge more co-operation on that front.

But over the weekend it felt like an uneasy peace. Camogie’s decision to move away from a split season already devised by the GAA and expected to be followed by the LGFA threw a spanner in the works.

Having written into rule the ‘endeavour’ to facilitate the dual player, they effectively ripped it up by opting to divide their inter-county season into two parts – league first followed by a club window and then an autumn/winter championship, putting them on a potential collision course with the LGFA.

There may be sound reasoning for the decision taken in the first place. Most clubs have been largely idle since last September and by the time they’d get around to meaningful club activity again, almost a year will have passed for most if a split season applied.

There was also the consideration of access to floodlit facilities later in the year at the same time as GAA teams would be consumed by their activities. Both valid points.

Camogie can point out that if the LGFA followed their plan they’d be in sync and there wouldn’t be a problem.

The majority of players in both codes would get to play most matches when the evenings were longer and the pitch surfaces they’d be playing on were much more reliable.

But, as it stands, dual inter-county footballers will be challenged to play camogie for their clubs while inter-county camogie players will largely have the same issue later in the year.

The Camogie Association’s poll of its club membership to seek direction on the issue may throw up a different outcome and Dublin’s Camogie Board was quick to point to a scenario that would play out if the seasonal status quo was maintained.

The broader issue again here is integration. Just as the question was asked last December as to whether the venue issue for the All-Ireland ladies football semi-final between Galway and Cork would have materialised if all three bodies came under the one umbrella, the same question applies here.

And the answer is the same. Of course it wouldn’t.

Despite all the positive vibes around better understanding and co-operation between camogie and LGFA, highlighted as late as last Thursday at an Oireachtas sitting of the joint committee on Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht which heard submissions and asked questions on issues facing women in sport and the progress being made following the 20x20 campaign, each controversy only highlights the pressing requirement for a merger.

When you continue to draw from the same pool of players in so many areas, it’s the only way.