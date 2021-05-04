| 5.7°C Dublin

Case for integration is getting stronger with each new controversy in ladies arena

Colm Keys

Camogie Association ard-stiúrthóir Sinéad McNulty. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Camogie Association ard-stiúrthóir Sinéad McNulty. Photo: Sportsfile

Less than four weeks ago, the Camogie Association passed a motion at its annual Congress that formally recognised dual players who also had a connection with ladies football.

It was a formality – 81pc supported an “endeavour to facilitate as far as practical the dual player.”

