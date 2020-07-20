Carlow GAA club gets green light to resume action after Covid-19 worries

Old Leighlin has resumed GAA activity after a brief shutdown. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

A CARLOW GAA club has received the green light to resume playing activity after all relevant members tested negative for Covid-19.

Old Leighlin had previously confirmed a suspension of all activities "until further notice" after one of their players had returned a positive coronavirus test last week.

But a follow-up club statement, released via social media earlier today, revealed: “Old Leighlin GAA are happy to confirm that following a recent positive test for Covid-19 within our club, all advised members have now been tested and thankfully are all negative.

“Having followed all HSE and GAA Return To Play guidelines, Old Leighlin GAA plan to return to normal club activity later this week.”

Online Editors