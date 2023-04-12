Capital gains legacy of epic John Costello era

Typical John Costello timing. Dropping the bombshell just after James McCarthy had completed a virtual interview with the media. No opportunity to elicit his views on one of Dublin GAA’s most influential personalities of the millennium.

The retiring CEO didn’t kick the ball over Kerry’s bar in 2011 – that was Stephen Cluxton – to launch an era like no other.

He didn’t guide a team of all talents to six All-Irelands in seven seasons between 2013 and ’19 – that was Jim Gavin.

He didn’t deliver six-in-a-row in the midst of Covid – that was Dessie Farrell.

Nor did he make history by steering the long-maligned Dublin hurlers to a league title in 2011 and Leinster glory in 2013 – that was Anthony Daly.

But hovering in the background through all those salad days was a chief executive whose fingerprints were all over the myriad triumphs of the ultimate Decade of the Dubs.

John Costello didn’t magically create Cluxton, but he had a pivotal role in uncorking Dublin’s winning culture through the then-leftfield appointment of Pat Gilroy.

There followed a seamless era of transition, from one manager who had proven his credentials with two All-Ireland U-21 titles (Gavin) to another who had done precisely the same (Farrell).

How many counties would crave an appointments process that worked in such a straight-forward and logical fashion, and without the usual avalanche of leaks?

But this was only one string to Costello’s bow, and not the most important one either. The Dublin football squad morphed from tragic (and sometimes comedic) nearly men into a ruthless winning machine, not purely because they got the right managers but because they fostered a player development pathway that was the envy of all Ireland.

Costello will retire in October, having served Dublin GAA since 1994. Current chairperson Michael Seavers summed up his legacy neatly when listing all those key initiatives – the coaching and games development structures introduced in 2004, the Blue Wave Strategic Plan, the Spring Series, and the recent acquisitions at Spawell and Hollystown.

True, most rival counties were deeply jealous of all the government largesse and Croke Park funding that facilitated Dublin’s juvenile coaching structure and the special generation of players that flowed from it.

Costello, for his part, was never shy about defending the merits of this funding, albeit he tended to limit public utterances to his annual report – an email awaited with keen interest each winter not just for the weighty topics addressed but even more so for Costello’s familiar interjections of barbed levity.

His targets were usually nameless but easily identifiable, whether it was ‘Mr Flip-Flop’ (in 2017) or his 2018 suggestion, in response to criticism that Gavin and his players were ‘robots’, that “a senior ranking county board official should run to Hill 16 after some victory and throw their tie into the famous terrace.”

Not every hurling manager struck gold. The ‘Dalo revolution’ was followed by a steep dip under Ger Cunningham; another shock Gilroy move ended too early by work commitments; then further inconsistency under Mattie Kenny.

But that didn’t stop Costello from coaxing a former All-Ireland winning manager, in Micheál Donoghue, last August. When such appointments were made, it may have been a collective decision but there was never any doubting who was steering the ship.

The Bomber has left big boots to fill. It may be Dublin’s biggest test.