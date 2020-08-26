Canning facing new challenge

Enjoy the good times because you never know what the future holds.

Portumna’s golden period saw them win four All-Ireland senior club hurling titles between 2006 and 2014, having also reached the 2010 final.

Ten years on, they are heading for Senior ‘B’ status in Galway, having lost all three games to Castlegar, Sarsfields and St Thomas’ in their Senior ‘A’ group.

The extent of the defeats was the real eye-opener as they lost the three games by an average of 21 points. The biggest defeat (4-38 to 0-15) was against St Thomas’ last weekend in a game where Portumna’s only second-half scores were two pointed frees by Joe Canning. He was only 17 years old when scoring 1-6 (and created the other goal) in Portumna’s 2-8 to 1-6 win over Newtownshandrum in the 2006 All-Ireland final. Fourteen years on, he is facing a very different challenge as the senior statesman in what will be a demanding rebuild for Portumna.