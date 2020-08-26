| 12.7°C Dublin

Canning facing new challenge

Breheny Beat

Joe Canning. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Joe Canning. Photo: Sportsfile

Martin Breheny

Enjoy the good times because you never know what the future holds.

Portumna’s golden period saw them win four All-Ireland senior club hurling titles between 2006 and 2014, having also reached the 2010 final.

Ten years on, they are heading for Senior ‘B’ status in Galway, having lost all three games to Castlegar, Sarsfields and St Thomas’ in their Senior ‘A’ group.

