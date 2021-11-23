Cancelled – Cavan join Limerick in deferring medal presentation event due to rising Covid cases

Cavan have joined Limerick in deferring their medal presentation night due to the increasing number of cases of Covid-19. Photo: Sportsfile

Cavan have joined Limerick in deferring their medal presentation night due to the increasing number of cases of Covid-19.

The Breffni county were belatedly due to present the Ulster championship winning team of 2020 with medals in the Kilmore Hotel in Cavan on Saturday night. However, Cavan have confirmed that the event will not now go ahead in the “interest of safety for all concerned.”

“Due to increasing rates of Covid-19 nationwide and in our own county, Cavan Co Board have decided to defer the 2020 Ulster Championship Medal Presentation on Saturday night next in the Hotel Kilmore," read a statement. "We feel that in the interest of safety for all concerned, their families and our communities that this is the right decision at this time. We would hope to rearrange as soon as it is safe to do so.”

They follow in the footsteps of Limerick City and County council, who postponed Friday’s Civic reception for the county’s All-Ireland winning hurlers on similar grounds.

“We are all extremely proud of the achievements of our hurlers, and, even more so, of their achievements during the pandemic.

“The Civic Reception, which is one of the highest awards Limerick City and County Council can bestow on a person, was due to take place in the University Concert Hall on Friday 26 November and subject to the prevailing COVID-19 guidelines.

“However, in light of the emerging COVID-19 situation, the reception has been postponed until further notice.”

It’s also understood that a number of counties, who had hoped to hold their annual convention in person, are now likely to switch to an online meeting as the pandemic bites once more.