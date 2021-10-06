| 7.5°C Dublin

Can Jack still be an ace for Kerry at the third time of asking?

O’Connor joins Farrell and McEniff as rare few who’ve led county more than twice

Jack O'Connor has returned for a third stint as Kerry football manager. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Jack O'Connor has returned for a third stint as Kerry football manager. Photo: Sportsfile

Frank Roche Email

You want to know why Kerry have turned the clock back and chosen Jack O’Connor as their senior football manager for a third time?

Here’s why: it’s their fervent hope that a man who was managing Kildare until a few weeks ago will be sitting before a media scrum under the Hogan Stand next July, saying something like this …

“There is a lot of satisfaction in this. We were being written off, fellas like Spillane now were almost feeling pity for us … I just felt today that we were really right coming into the game … the last couple that we won there, in ‘04 and ‘06, people said they were soft. Well, by Jesus, there was nothing soft about this one.”

