Can Jack still be an ace for Kerry at the third time of asking?

You want to know why Kerry have turned the clock back and chosen Jack O’Connor as their senior football manager for a third time?

Here’s why: it’s their fervent hope that a man who was managing Kildare until a few weeks ago will be sitting before a media scrum under the Hogan Stand next July, saying something like this …

“There is a lot of satisfaction in this. We were being written off, fellas like Spillane now were almost feeling pity for us … I just felt today that we were really right coming into the game … the last couple that we won there, in ‘04 and ‘06, people said they were soft. Well, by Jesus, there was nothing soft about this one.”

These 12-year-old quotes were uttered by O’Connor after Kerry’s 2009 All-Ireland final victory over Cork. A team in danger of unravelling in June-July had come together, with exquisite timing, in August-September. And with that came vindication for a manager who had won two All-Irelands during his first tenure and who had now repeated the trick in the first year of his second coming.

His next three years failed to recapture that ultimate feeling. Kerry have only added one more Sam Maguire, under Eamonn Fitzmaurice in 2014. And now, after three close-but-no-cigar years under Peter Keane, the county board is trusting that O’Connor retains the tactical smarts to coax this generation of multi-talented nearly men to become ‘made men’.

Some people say never go back. O’Connor disproved that theory in 2009; but can he do so again?

Whether or not you disagree with Kerry’s choice, the notion that prodigal managers will never replicate success on their return to the seat of former glories is a spurious one.

True, there are no guarantees; but there are multiple examples beyond O’Connor where it has worked. Kevin Heffernan, Cyril Farrell, Liam Sheedy … all have won All-Ireland titles not alone during their first reigns but at the second time of asking.

But for a third time? Very few have even attempted this. Farrell returned for a third spell with the Galway hurlers only for them to fall at the quarter-final fence, in both 1997 and ’98.

Not that he harboured any regrets. “Sure, I had nothing to lose. People would say, ‘Well you lost’ … but that never entered my head or still wouldn’t,” he insists.

“You’d want to be going in and fully believing that there’s enough there. You are not worried about the lads giving out about you, that’s part of the gig. If you let that affect you, you wouldn’t win at all.”

When it comes to king of the comebacks, Galway’s most decorated boss must bow to Brian McEniff, who guided the Donegal footballers on five occasions across four decades.

Even more incredibly, there was little evidence of diminishing returns. The godfather of Donegal football was player-manager for the county’s first two Ulster SFC titles in 1972 and ’74; then the county board briefly dispensed with his services (their loss proving Sligo’s Connacht title gain in ’75); there followed a second brief stint; then a longer third spell that bequeathed Donegal’s third provincial crown (in ’83) … and then, in his fourth coming, McEniff landed a further two Ulsters in ’90 and ’92 as the prelude to making Sam Maguire history in the latter season.

In summary, Donegal’s first five provincial titles and maiden All-Ireland were all won on McEniff’s watch.

His fifth reign lasting three seasons was less successful, even if his team negotiated the ‘back door’ to reach an All-Ireland semi-final in year one.

However, by then – 2003 – McEniff was county board chairman and a “very reluctant” manager.

“The reason I went back that time is because I was county chairman and we had no manager,” he recalls. “I remember that we had a function for the 1992 team, and I think I tried at least five or six of them to see if they would take it, but none of them would bite at it at all.”

The Bundoran hotelier had just turned 60 at the outset of his fifth spell. “I found it a fierce strain,” he confides. “I remember after Armagh beat us in the All-Ireland semi-final in 2003, Dr Austin O’Kennedy – who was the county team doctor, a good friend – coming to me. ‘Brian,’ he says, ‘you’re grey, don’t come back.’

“He got me in for an angiogram or whatever it is, and I had blockages and I got stents in,” he continues.

“But we didn’t secure a manager … some people talked about it, no one came forward so I did another year.”

When he started out as player-manager a half-century ago, McEniff devoted “maybe 20 hours a week” to the cause. “I didn’t find it a big strain. Of course, I was like a horse then, I could do anything!” he quips.

By the noughties, he was putting down 35 hours a week while juggling a frenetic work life. “It’s gone up a level since that, so I would say the current manager could be doing up to 50 hours a week,” he surmises.

But he adds: “If you talk about the time, you never really have the time. You make the time, bottom line.”

Not surprisingly, McEniff sees nothing amiss with a manager answering his county’s call more than once.

“If you have the will and the appetite to do it, and you feel that you have something to contribute – yes, go back. And if it’s your own home county, that’s a big plus … I had a grá for Donegal that knew no bounds.”

Farrell is of a like mind. He was Dublin-based, teaching in St Joseph’s of Fairview, during his initial spell with Galway; but for his later incarnations he was working in Loughrea, making the gig far more bearable.

“You can’t recreate the same players or the same team, but you can win the titles. It wouldn’t stop you at all from going back. Sure look at the fellas that don’t leave,” he says, without having to namecheck Brian Cody.

His advice to Kerry’s ‘old’ new boss?

“He doesn’t need any advice. He wouldn’t be going back unless he knows what’s in Kerry. I know he has taken other teams but we’d all be the same, your love would be your native shore.

“Again, the only currency that is going to count there is All-Irelands.”

However, only one manager each year can achieve that. Next season O’Connor will be joined by a coterie of established ‘second coming’ rivals. Donegal’s Declan Bonner has won more (provincial) titles in his second reign – even as his team labours to escape the ‘flatter to deceive’ bracket.

Séamus McEnaney led Monaghan to within a point of eventual kingpins Tyrone in the Ulster final.

Mayo’s James Horan got further – but ultimately finished further adrift of Tyrone. By a coincidental quirk, Horan has reached back-to-back All-Irelands in the second and third years of his second coming – a mirror image of his opening reign.

Just as curiously, this year’s All-Ireland hurling final was also lost by a manager back for a second stab at glory – Cork’s Kieran Kingston.

And that’s the bottom line. As O’Connor himself remarked, back in 2009: “People who know me personally know well that bringing home the cup is a huge thing for me.”

Time – again – to deliver.