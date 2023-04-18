| 11.7°C Dublin

Can best of the rest survive Limerick’s devouring, green firestorm?

Roy Curtis

Limerick players celebrate after winning the NHL Division 1 final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Expand

Davy Fitzgerald launches summer’s treasure hunt, the first of Limerick’s rivals to go in search of the crown jewel of hope.

Waterford’s task next weekend is less to make Munster hurling hay than to unearth some miraculous formula that permits them - and maybe, others - to survive a devouring, green firestorm.

