Davy Fitzgerald launches summer’s treasure hunt, the first of Limerick’s rivals to go in search of the crown jewel of hope.

Waterford’s task next weekend is less to make Munster hurling hay than to unearth some miraculous formula that permits them - and maybe, others - to survive a devouring, green firestorm.

The clear and present danger is that even the best of the rest – Tipp, Kilkenny, Cork, Galway, Clare – are no more than timid backing singers in the All-Ireland choir.

Limerick have not lost a knockout championship game in 1,361 days.

With each display marrying demonic intensity to cerebral stick-work, their aura grows.

Increasingly, it feels like their greatest adversary might not be the Kilkenny team they whipped into submission in last week's league final, this latest ominous exhibition of might delivered with A-listers Kyle Hayes, Declan Hannon and William O’Donoghue held in reserve.

But, rather, the Cats class of 2010, the Cody-led, Shefflin-inspired force who saw their historic five-in-a-row pursuit ambushed by a rampant, goal-hungry Lar Corbett.

Limerick, masters of their era, are chasing eternity.

The carrot dangling before this team of all the talents is inscribed with a GOAT logo: Greatest of all Time.

With the title deeds to three-in-a-row already secured, history is bearing down on John Kiely’s giants like a cannonball.

If the oddsmakers have their calculus right, King Charles’ will not be the summer’s lone ceremonial coronation.

Limerick are 8/15 - shorter than at any time during their years of imperium - to make it four titles in a row, thereby equalling the generational force and for so-long untouchable Kilkenny of King Henry, JJ Delaney, Tommy Walsh, Jackie Tyrrell and Eddie Brennan.

The second favourites – Galway – are a distant 7/1.

Even before a ball is struck in anger, there is something approaching a consensus that Limerick have already drained the blood from their rivals’ hearts.

These are the kind of odds at which peak-era Mike Tyson traded. Might there be a Buster Douglas lurking in the long grass, primed to confound expectation by delivering a game-changing punch that topples the ‘baddest team on the planet’?

On the upside, an examination of Limerick’s path to the 2022 mountain-top challenges the thesis that the rest of the field’s role is to be mere manservants to the emerald overlords.

Clare drew with Limerick in the Munster round-robin and took the champions to extra time in the provincial final.

Kilkenny and Galway went toe to toe with the Invincibles on the biggest days, All-Ireland final and semi-final Sunday, each coming within a single puck of upending the established ways.

But a powerful counterargument can be made that this is merely clutching at straws.

Not only did Limerick, in an eerie reprise of Jim Gavin’s Dublin, coldly, clinically put down those insurrections, they marched onward toward immortality without their best player.

Among a constellation of flaming stars, Cian Lynch perhaps shines brightest of all.

Lynch is an elegant colossus of the ancient game, so polished and rounded and complete that in an imagined transfer market the clamour for his services would make the pursuit of Jude Bellingham feel as low-key as a parish cake-sale.

The Patrickswell Merlin - along with Shefflin, the only multiple Hurler of the Year winner - is capable of the kind of alchemy that lives forever in the memory.

His return after an injury-destroyed 2022 gifts Kiely a ravenous genius and this-is-one-I-made-earlier superstar.

Peter Casey, five points in the first half of the 2021 final before his knee buckled, adds another nuclear warhead.

Lynch and Casey return to join a superabundant supply of contest-shaping talent in the Limerick dressing room.

Gearóid Hegarty and Hayes, with echoes of the outlaw in their body language and strut, offer a leviathan presence, enormous, skyscraping men with the educated hands of engravers.

Hegarty attempted to douse the hype during a media briefing yesterday when he deployed Liverpool's precipitous fall from a Premier League state of grace as a cautionary example of how quickly things can unravel.

But Limerick's age profile and depth - 37 players deployed during a league that was won without ever exiting cruise-control mode - suggests Kiely and Jurgen Klopp are walking entirely different roads.

Séamus Flanagan and Tom Morrissey can conjure wonder scores, making point-accumulating from acute angles seem as straightforward as popping an envelope through a letter box.

Dan Morrissey and Seán Finn are unrivalled firewalls against crisis, while, as he exhibited with a 1-1 haul last week, Barry Nash is a corner back who attacks as effectively as Trent Alexander-Arnold without exhibiting any of the latter’s defensive frailties.

A league final point for the ages, sliotar scooped from millimetres above the turf even as he thundered at Mach 5, then immediately fired across several times zones before finally soaring over the black spot, was merely the latest example that Diarmaid Byrnes will not easily surrender his Hurler of the Year crown.

Perhaps they will be derailed by fate or some seminal tactical innovation, but Limerick currently resemble Achilles after surgery to insert a Kevlar implant in his vulnerable heel.

A team without evident weakness, one on the cusp of inheriting the world.

Cork, under Pat Ryan, showed glimpses of renaissance over the Division One campaign, while a lean and menacing Jason Forde imbued Tipp with optimism, at least until they ran into a second-half Limerick haymaker.

Former great Joe Canning is among those who hopes Shefflin, in his second season as Galway’s capo, can build a team in his own likeness, a hard-working, savagely motivated one that will pour every last drop of themselves into bridging last year’s three-point semi-final gap.

And then there’s Davy, a manager with a fireball personality, a sharp hurling brain and an unrivalled track record of first-season impact, delivering immediate and significant improvement.

He is armed with a conviction that going toe to toe with Limerick is to fast-track the journey to a summer grave.

Yet, an unwanted side effect of his tactical set-up across the league was to frequently decommission Dessie Hutchinson’s menace.

To have any authentic prospect of electrifying the hurling championship on opening weekend, Fitzgerald must surely unleash all the game-changing menace Hutchinson and Aussie Gleeson can offer.

Even then, it might not be enough to unearth the hidden treasure of hope.

Not while Limerick’s fearsome, pitiless gatekeepers are patrolling the land and poised again to unleash destructive hellfire.