Can anyone honestly see 82,000 attending an All-Ireland final this year? GAA must be inventive to save season

The world's great sporting events continue to fall like dominoes. The Olympics, Wimbledon, the Masters, big soccer and rugby fixtures...

Covid-19 has disrupted sport more than any war. It is the invisible hand that now dominates our lives, deprives us of liberty and free association.

People smile politely on footpaths and retreat as far away as possible. It's a bit like leprosy in the Bible where people had to declare themselves unclean. Now general suspicion and concern prevail.

In this environment it is very hard to see people going back to football and hurling matches in any great numbers, even when the lockdown ends.

And end it must - in a short enough time frame as, even though we Irish are generally law abiding and more focused on community wellbeing than many other countries, there is a limit to everyone's patience.

It may mean that older or more vulnerable people are shielded or cocooned for most of the year, but there will be a return to a new normal in the next couple of months. That will include the GAA, a great unifying force for good.

There may not be any dressing room interaction, players may have to come togged out, play their game and have as little contact with other players as possible.

That is easy enough to organise at club level and crowds at club league matches are generally small anyway. Social distancing for those sort of occasions will not be a factor.

There are a lot of people who won't stand next or near others at matches anyway . . . and they are often from the same club.

So supporters will drift around the pitch and communicate by loud-hailer, as they do most of the time, and they don't need anything other than a booming voice.

The same players will still get a bit of stick and the referee won't be spared. The only good thing from his point of view is that he may be able to identify the culprit because there will be no crowd to hide in.

It is an entirely different scene at county level. From this standpoint, can anyone see 82,000 attending an All-Ireland final this year, even if the hurling and football finals are still on at the planned dates of August 16 and 30?

There is bound to be a fear of being in big crowds, even after all restrictions are lifted. Few older people will take the chance and the odds are that they will be cocooning for a long time. So the GAA are stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Should games be run even if they contribute to a bigger deficit for the year. Would Croke Park be opened up even if 10 or 15,000 supporters is all that would be willing to turn up? Are the games for the players and just a test between them, even if nobody wants to attend?

These are questions that have never been asked before.

The GAA has developed on two fronts. Its games are pure sport with competition between villages, parishes and parts of towns and cities where there is no clear dividing line for club loyalties.

At the top end there is the commercial side which helps to fuel these clubs with financial aid. Money for ground improvements and probably the best spending of all, the part funding of full-time coaches.

The juggernaut at the top drags a lot of bodies with it. Clubs will survive without any help from their provincial council or Croke Park, but they will struggle and have to cut back.

A lot of their usual revenue streams will dry up in full or in part. The weekly lotto will be down and sponsorship will fall off a cliff with so many businesses hitting the wall.

So the GAA at the top must be a bit more inventive. One way of doing this would be to select a small number of venues in each province for all games up to the All-Ireland semi-finals (it should be like this anyway), and invest in a good quality camera system for each of these grounds to show live games.

The idea being that stay-at-home viewers could pay a certain amount, say €20, to view the matches in full, living colour from their own sitting room.

The amount involved would not be much if an entire family were able to sit around, and be able to see their own county either live or via a deferred broadcast.

Now this might affect some rights for RTE and Sky and there would be certain games that they would be showing live so these could not be interfered with.

However, if the championship gets up and running and is condensed into a much narrower time frame, there will be a lot of matches on every week. Even if deferred showings had to take place, at least the GAA would be helping to protect their own supporters while allowing everybody to see the full matches involving their own county.

So what I am suggesting is that every game becomes available on a pay-per-view basis for those who don't want to attend in person.

Unlike the current Sky model, all the revenue would go back into the GAA with all counties getting a cut. It would also offer sponsorship opportunities for individual games which don't interfere with the big dogs who are the All-Ireland sponsors.

Quite a few counties have club games transmitted live from their main ground which is a growing source of income.

There is a rights problem with county games, but we're in such an unusual situation this year and a whole section of the GAA is going to be completely cut off from matches unless there is some radical thinking.

It is the future at club level too. There are many who cannot get out to matches who would not mind paying a tenner to see their team playing, it might be less than the admission fee for a big club match. The money goes directly back into the GAA. What would be wrong with that?

Initially there would have to be heavy investment in the latest equipment in half a dozen county grounds.

Like everything else in the GAA, choosing those would take the wisdom of Solomon as every local emperor would expect their county to be included.

Sometimes the future comes like a sledgehammer. This is one of those occasions. Hopefully the season gets going soon, but no matter when or how, it will be very different.

So investment in technology means the games can still come to all the people rather than the people having to go to the games. That is the future... for now.