| 12.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Can anyone honestly see 82,000 attending an All-Ireland final this year? GAA must be inventive to save season

Colm O'Rourke

Answers must be found to questions that have never been asked before

&lsquo;There are many who cannot get out to matches who would not mind paying a tenner to see their team playing&rsquo; Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

&lsquo;There are many who cannot get out to matches who would not mind paying a tenner to see their team playing&rsquo; Photo: Sportsfile

‘There are many who cannot get out to matches who would not mind paying a tenner to see their team playing’ Photo: Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

‘There are many who cannot get out to matches who would not mind paying a tenner to see their team playing’ Photo: Sportsfile

The world's great sporting events continue to fall like dominoes. The Olympics, Wimbledon, the Masters, big soccer and rugby fixtures...

Covid-19 has disrupted sport more than any war. It is the invisible hand that now dominates our lives, deprives us of liberty and free association.

People smile politely on footpaths and retreat as far away as possible. It's a bit like leprosy in the Bible where people had to declare themselves unclean. Now general suspicion and concern prevail.