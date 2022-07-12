We've reached the quarter-final stage of the All-Ireland Camogie Championship this weekend with Limerick facing Waterford. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at Semple Stadium in Thurles with a 3.15pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps as soon as it's released.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on RTE2 as part of a double header alongside the Dublin v Kilkenny quarter-final, with coverage starting at 3.00pm. It will be streamed through the RTE Player.

What are the match odds?

Waterford are favourites at 2/5 with Limerick 9/4. The draw after 70 minutes is 9/1, with the Deise 1/3 and the Treaty 2/1 to make the semi-final.

What are the managers saying?

We'll bring you quotes from both camps once they face the press later in the week.