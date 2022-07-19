Cliona Healy has been in top form for Cork. Photo: Sportsfile

We've reached the semi-final stage of the All-Ireland Camogie Championship this weekend with Cork facing Waterford. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at Croke Park in Dublin with a 3.15pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps as soon as it's released.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on RTE2 as part of a double header alongside the Galway v Kilkenny semi-final, with coverage starting at 2.45pm. It will be streamed through the RTE Player.

What can I read about and listen to on Independent.ie?

Wexford legend Ursula Jacob has previewed both semi-finals for you here.

Read More

An emotional Nimah Rockett dedicated Waterford's win over Limerick to former All-Ireland U-16 winner Shauna McGrath from the Abbeyside club, who tragically died in a road accident last week on her way home from working on a night shift as a midwife in the University Hospital, at the age of 22.

Read More

And the Déise's Brianna O’Regan has also opened up about dealing with tragedy in her own life.

Read More

Niall Scully takes a look back on Kilkenny's win over Dublin last weekend and we also have the match report for you below, along with the Waterford Limerick report.

Read More

For the latest on all the GAA action you can listen to The Throw-In podcast.

Despite making history with three All-Irelands in a row, Limerick’s hurlers are not finished yet and on this week’s Throw-In, Eddie Brennan, John Mullane and Vincent Hogan joined Will Slattery to look back on the hurling final victory and what could still come from John Kiely’s team.

And while we were all catching our breath after what was a classic hurling final, John Mullane and Michael Verney from the Irish Independent joined Sinéad Kissane for a bonus episode straight after the final whistle from Croke Park with their post-match reaction and analysis.

Plus on Philly McMahon’s weekly show he gives his take on the Football Championship. On last week’s show, Philly McMahon joins the Irish Independent’s Sinéad Kissane and Conor McKeon and he highlights some of the tactical and personnel errors that contributed to Dublin’s semi-final defeat.

For more from The Throw-In visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/

What are the match odds?

Cork are heavy favourites at 1/16 with Waterford 8/1. The draw after normal time is 20/1, with the Rebels 1/20 and the Déise 15/2 to make the final.

What are the managers saying?

We'll bring you quotes from both camps once they face the press later in the week.