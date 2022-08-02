The O'Duffy Cup with the Cork and Kilkenny colours at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

It's the last of the four senior inter-county finals this weekend as Cork and Kilkenny battle it out for the All-Ireland Camogie Championship. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at Croke Park in Dublin with a 4.15pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps as soon as it's released.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on RTE2 as part of a triple header alongside the All-Ireland Junior and Intermediate Camogie Championship finals with Antrim v Armagh (throw-in 12.00pm) and Cork v Galway (throw-in 2.00pm) respectively facing off. Coverage starts at 11.30am. All three games will be streamed through the RTE Player.

What can I read about and listen to on Independent.ie?

We'll have plenty of build-up during the week and to begin, Daragh Ó Conchúir has this interview with Antrim's Emma Laverty.

You can look back on how both teams made the final here.

For the latest on all the GAA action you can listen to The Throw-In podcast.

Ursula Jacob previews how she thinks the camogie final will go., and with Meath retaining their ladies football All-Ireland title, Cora Staunton joins Sinéad Kissane and the Irish Independent’s Donnchadh Boyle to look back on the Royal’s ten-point victory over Kerry and how the champions will be affected by the departures of Vikki Wall and Orlagh Lally to the AFLW.

What are the match odds?

The Cats are favourites at 8/11 with the Rebels 6/4. The draw after normal time is 7/1, with Kilkenny 4/7 and Coek 5/4 to lift the O'Duffy Cup.

What are the managers saying?

We'll bring you quotes from both camps once they face the press later in the week.