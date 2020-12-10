Wedding day can wait as Dervan eyes All-Ireland glory

THEY get a bad press do the poor Millenials, a generation dogged by the ‘gig-economy’ and wistful dreams of a mortgage.

As a woman in her early thirties Sarah Dervan is part of that ‘Generation Y’ but, on and off the pitch, Galway's fearsome camogie captain could never be labelled a snowflake.

Yet she's also demonstrative of what she and her peers have lost in the past year.

In the course of a Zoom-ed press conference last week the Mullagh full-back let it slip that it was taking place on the same day she was meant to have been married.

Actually that was her second wedding date.

The original one was back on March 28. When Covid put paid to that she re-arranged it for December 5 and now she's had to fix it for a third date, late next year.

“Ah look, a good few players (weddings) have been affected by it but thankfully I've had camogie to keep me sane and get me through it,” the industrial engineer explains cheerfully. “I've never appreciated something in my life as much as I have camogie this year. It's really taken me through the lows.

“The hardest part was pucking around on your own,” she admits of the sudden collapse of her inter-county life last Spring.

“You can do the sessions yourself, running around, working with equipment, you power through them, but pucking around on your own or off a wall just isn't the same as going down to the pitch, meeting the girls, chatting with them, having a bit of craic.

“When you're in a routine like that, when you get up every morning, go to work, come home, go training, that's your life. It's just what you do.

“So for everything to be taken away so suddenly, I struggled for the first few weeks and it was really kind of lonely.

“The first evening back training we were all like kids going back to school. We were so delighted and appreciative that we got this chance because not everyone did.

“It was brilliant for our families as well, because it gave them something to look forward to, even though they couldn't go to the games. My parents are now experts on streaming, although it took them a few matches to get to grips with the TV connection to the laptop,” she grins.

Playing an All-Ireland final just two weeks before Christmas was never going to faze this fearless woman who invariably hurls up a storm in the heart of the Galway defence.

A natural leader with a temperament suited to the big occasions, Dervan was outstanding in last year's semi-final against Cork and again in this year's equivalent against a young Tipperary team which clung to their ankles like a yappy Jack Russell.

Ailish O'Reilly, Carrie Dolan and Aoife Donohue get a lot of kudos upfront in an attack that has racked up an impressive 9-56 to date in this championship, but the Galway full-back line is the rock on which their opposition usually perishes.

Niamh Kilkenny and Dervan are now the only survivors from 2008 who lost three more finals but finally made a breakthrough in 2013 and repeated it last year.

The big question now is can Galway do the county's first two in-a-row, even though Dervan insists it hasn't even been mentioned by manager Cathal Murray or the players.

She says all of 2020's disruption has actually helped take the pressure off them.

“The way the year has gone, with Covid and everything, all we could do was focus on each game as they came. You couldn't really think about defending anything. All you could do was think about the next game and trying to progress.”

They need no introduction to a Kilkenny side still smarting from conceding three first-half goals last year and looking to avoid losing an unthinkable fourth final in-a-row.

“Kilkenny were very impressive against Cork, they seemed to have their match-ups right, have a new management team and look very fresh.

“We can't wait for them to attack us, we have to go at it straight away. Even if it finishes five points to four you'd be happy enough to come out on the right side of this but we're two hurling oriented teams so I don't doubt it's going to be a great game.”

What is an unknown is the 7pm pre-Christmas throw-in, adding hours to kill beforehand.

“I will probably have the game played 40 times in my head before I even get there,” Dervan admits.

“We're getting used to lights with training in the evening, even though we've never played under the Croke Park lights, but that shouldn't be much of a difference. It's probably more the mental side of things, having the long day before the game.

“But look, an All Ireland final in Croke Park under lights? To be part of that is just amazing. There are plenty of girls who would die to be where we are. You can't really overthink things, you just have to make sure you're right.”

Online Editors