‘We’d be kicking ourselves if we didn’t fight for it’ – Galway and Sarsfields star Orlaith McGrath

There are times when you have to go out on a limb for what you believe in and Galway star Orlaith McGrath is glad that Sarsfields made a stand to have the 2020-’21 AIB All-Ireland Club Camogie Championships completed.

Covid looked to have put paid to the All-Ireland club camogie series – club hurling and football didn’t even progress beyond the county stages last year – but a reprieve was eventually earned and 2019-’20 champions Sarsfields face a delayed All-Ireland semi-final next month.

“We’d be kicking ourselves if we didn’t fight for it and didn’t really have our opinions known because as a team we feel like we’re in our prime, as a team we feel like we have a lot more to give to the All-Ireland series,” Tribe forward McGrath said. “We wanted to defend the 2020 crown to the best of our ability so we’re very happy that’s going ahead.

“It was only right that a resolution was made at the time, it’s not every year that you’re going to win a county final. It’s not every year that you can challenge for the All-Ireland series so we felt as a club that it was hugely important that it went ahead, that was important. It’s fantastic that that is happening and we’re just very fortunate that a resolution was made.”

Sarsfields’ All-Ireland success was wrapped up just before Covid hit in March of last year as they ended Slaughtneil’s drive for four-in-a-row, but their celebrations and everything that comes with national success was cut drastically short as a result.

“We got the week, we got a few days out of it but if you win an All-Ireland club series you want to celebrate for quite a while! The Saturday after the club All-Ireland wasn’t wild enough, that wouldn’t be the usual,” McGrath said.

“Connacht Rugby had invited us to a game, something like that that you’re not going to get an invite for as a team and as a club every year. It’s a small thing, even to be saying that now is very privileged, but those kind of occasions would have been lovely.

“We didn’t get a social, we haven’t got our medals for the club All-Ireland. That’s a social that you would like to have celebrated in the past but surely we’ll get a day out for it soon enough.”