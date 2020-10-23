IT’S safe to say that when Katie Power says she “can’t wait for this year to be over”, she isn’t the only one.

But the source of the Kilkenny camogie star’s ire has nothing to do with a global pandemic or a national lockdown.

She’s no fan of Covid, safe to say, but she has other more urgent worries.

Such as a fractured kneecap – the second of her career. And getting over the crushing disappointment of battling back from two operations to repair a devilishly complicated finger injury, only to see her comeback dreams dashed just six days out from the start of championship.

“Oh, a bit of a disaster now,” is how Power describes her Noreside equivalent of annus horribilis.

“Look, it’s tough at the moment and obviously you’d be wallowing in self-pity, but I do know there are worse things going on. Especially with the Covid and businesses closing and stuff.

“You know, bones will heal and it will take me a few weeks to get over it – but it is what it is now so we’ll have to go with it.”

As the interview takes place, this 2016 All-Ireland winner and four-time All Star has her leg in a brace. The legacy of a season-ending injury last Sunday week, six days before Kilkenny opened their Liberty Insurance senior championship campaign with a round-robin victory away to Waterford.

“We just were playing a training match. It was a freak accident – I didn’t even get a slap,” she reveals.

“I went down to the Whitfield (Clinic) the day after, and he said ‘I never saw this before’ because I was literally running after a girl and was behind her going to hook her, and then she obviously tried to change direction to try and get away from me.

“I went to try and go with her, and that was it – I heard something snap, it was horrific, I’ll never forget the pain of it.

“But I didn’t know what it was. Obviously, you have that fear that it’s the cruciate when you hear something like that,” she added.

“Oh, it was probably the worst luck. I’d nearly prefer if you got a belt on it, you’d have an excuse then.”

The ‘relatively good’ news? Power is hopeful that surgery won’t be required, but all will depend on what a second scan reveals.

“The first scan wasn’t even 24 hours after, so there was a lot of swelling there and they couldn’t see exactly,” she explains. “It seems to be just a straight fracture and no surgery obviously would be a good thing.

“I actually broke the other kneecap about six or seven years ago; it was a belt of a hurl and I needed surgery for that. It was just very difficult to build up muscle, as anyone knows with a knee surgery. It was very tedious, took a long time, seven-eight-nine months.”

Suffice to say, the Piltown player is no stranger to rehab. A Kilkenny senior since making her 2006 debut in her mid-teens, the last year surely qualifies as the toughest of all.

In the summer of 2019 she suffered a particularly bad break and dislocation to a finger.

With the aid of injections, she played the All-Ireland semi-final a few weeks later and then the decider against Galway, as Kilkenny endured final heartbreak for the third year running.

“Then we actually got a really good run with the club last year and ended up getting to the county final, so I was playing the whole time through it,” she recalls.

“Then in November/December I was meeting specialists and surgeons and stuff. Like, I knew it was bad - but I didn’t think it was as serious as it was until I started meeting all these specialists.

“I met one lad in Dublin; he was like literally, ‘Just give up!’ It was a mess. And I eventually got it done, the first surgery, in January.”

The squeamish are now advised to look away.

“So, the first surgery,” she explains, “they literally had to take a bone out of my hand and cut it into my finger to try and kind of reconstruct the finger from there.

“It wasn’t going too bad but then in the middle of the lockdown, it must have been around April time … it was coming on great but then what they had done in the first surgery just didn’t work, so basically I had to get another one.

“I got back eventually, but then this went and happened.”

Power is devastated to be missing out as Kilkenny chase All-Ireland redemption, but all she can do is wait, hope and recover.

“It’s very raw at the moment and very disappointing,” she admits. “But I suppose as we say, time is a healer and I have plenty of it now.”

