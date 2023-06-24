Watch: Kilkenny and Dublin camogie stars join forces for sit-down protest ahead of championship match

A joint sit-down protest at Parnell Park by Kilkenny and Dublin’s senior camogie players just before throw-in marked the start of the female inter-county players protest actions today.

Two dozen players, representing both codes and all counties, held a joint press conference on Monday to express their frustration that a player charter for basics like medical support and expenses has not been implemented by their governing bodies in camogie and gaelic football.

The players have been lobbying for one since April and said they would play out the remainder of the 2023 championships ‘under protest’ and the initial form of that emerged in the first of the weekend’s Glen Dimplex senior camogie championship clashes.

Just before the national anthem started players from both sides mingled and lined up alongside each other in a show of strength across the pitch.

When that finished they immediately sat down on the pitch together for up to a minute before taking their starting positions across the pitch.

1st evidence of female inter-county players protest at Parnell Pk just now: @CamogieDublin & @KilkennyCamogie lined up with each other & then sat down collectively (to applause) for one minute before throw-in . Game then started#unitedforequality #womeninsport #womeninsportIRL pic.twitter.com/jBdwCbgupa — clíona foley (@ponyyelof) June 24, 2023

The gesture was greeted by sustained applause from the crowd and, in the match programme, Dublin camogie chairperson Karl O’Brien wrote “here in Dublin we are proud to stand alongside our players and support this call. Dublin camogie will always strive to offer our players the best supports possible.”

After the match Dublin star Aisling Maher said that both teams had lined up together “to show our unity on this issue” and then sat down “as an official protest.”

She said this initial action was designed to “be of minimal disruption to the game and the supporters as possible” but indicated that if their pleas for action are not acted upon by their governing body then player actions could escalate in future.

Kilkenny ran out 3-14 to 0-11 winners in this repeat of the Leinster final, with Denise Gaule and Katie Nolan leading the All-Ireland champions’ charge.

The visitors led 2-10 to 0-7 at half-time thanks to goals from Nolan and Aoife Prendergast.

Gaule got the Cats’ third goal, from a 20m free, almost immediately after the restart but that was all that separated the sides in the second-half when Dublin were much improved and Maher, Muireann Kelliher and Ashling O’Neill led their fight-back.