UL eliminated from Ashbourne Cup in extraordinary circumstances after score error causes controversy

UL have been eliminated from this year’s Ashbourne Cup, the blue riband third level camogie championship, in extraordinary circumstances.

The Limerick College played Maynooth in the final game of the group stages, requiring a win to draw level on points with DCU and TUD. According to competition rules, score difference would then determine which two out of the three would qualify for the semi-finals.

A table published on the official third level camogie social media channels showed DCU with a scoring difference after three games of +31, with UL’s shown as -2.

In a statement released today by the UL panel, they claim that they received confirmation from the CCAO executive of the standings prior to their game with Maynooth which, remarkably, they won by 34 points.

However, they were subsequently contacted by the CCAO, who informed them that a mistake had been made with the information provided.

“As far as we are aware,” the statement outlines, “a question was raised by DCU about the score difference, importantly not before but after our match with Maynooth, although they had been made officially aware of the scores and possible outcomes in the week leading up to the UL and Maynooth fixture.”

The query related to the score line of a match between DCU and Maynooth which took place in late November.

"CCAO have confirmed to us that no official appeal was sent in,” the statement continues. “Despite receiving no official appeal, the CCAO kicked the matter up to the THDC (the national camogie hearings committee).

“At no point were UL asked for a submission by either the CCAO or the THDC explaining the situation. In fact we were kept in the dark and had to ask what was happening before (we) were told that the matter had been moved up to the THDC.

"We have no idea what information the THDC used to come to their decision as it was not shared with us.”

UL say they were informed, via a “one line email” from the THDC that DCU would be advancing to the semi-finals after clarification of a scoreline by the referee in the DCU/Maynooth game, which was played last November 29th.

Having immediately lodged an appeal, UL were informed on Thursday night at 11.30pm that they “failed to establish even a hearing, still depriving us of any opportunity to plead our case to those that decided to eliminate us.

"Tomorrow, the Electric Ireland Ashbourne Cup semi finals are due to take place and at the moment it appears that they will be happening without UL, making a farcical situation out of the whole competition. The decision to retrospectively alter the scoring difference standings after the group had been completed has to be a precedent unheard of in any sport let alone

"As a result 28 girls who have given unbelievable dedication and commitment to their campaign will miss out on the chance to play in a national semi final without any explanation as to why and no opportunity to plead their case. We feel that this has been a totally unfair procedure throughout where natural justice has not been served towards the UL Ashbourne Panel.”

The Ashbourne Cup semi-finals are scheduled to throw in tomorrow at 2.0 and 4.0 in UCD, with DCU fixed to play UCC in the latter tie.