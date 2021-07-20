John West Féile Ambassador and Kilkenny Camogie player Denise Gaule in attendance at the launch of John West Féile, 2021 at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

BAD rehearsal – good show. Denise Gaule and a penalty to put the prize within touching distance.

The top Cat delivered when the need was greatest. Last year’s All-Ireland Senior Camogie final.

Not a breath between Kilkenny and Galway. The last minutes ticked on. Gaule could feel every breath on her back as she faced the empty Hill 16 terraces.

The previous Thursday night at training, her penalties weren’t finding the pockets.

Ann Dalton was passing by in the final. “I just said to her, would I go for it,” she recalls.

“She told me to go for it, and I usually listen to what she says! I looked over to the lads on the line, but they were looking up into the stand. Afraid to look!

“I was concentrating on not stepping over the line. With the new rules, I had done that before. That was the thing I was most nervous about.

“And the other thing was to make sure that I lifted the ball correctly. The grass was very short, so I wanted to make sure that I was able to get under it to rise it.

“I seemed to be a mile back from the goal, but, thankfully, I managed to strike it sweetly enough and it went in. I can’t complain.

“Trying to do everything right took my mind off how important the penalty was. And how close the teams were at that stage. It was a mixture of relief and joy when it went in.

“But we still had a match to win. So it was all about getting settled down again. It did go through my mind that I might never get a chance like this again for my county. And looking back now it feels a bit surreal. Did it really happen at all?!"

Gaule hopes Kilkenny can return to the big house again. But there’s plenty of camogie to be played before then.

On opening day last Saturday, they beat Clare. “It was good to get the win. The performance wasn’t as good as we hoped, but the important thing is that we got the win. Hopefully now we can build on it.”

Kilkenny are also the Division 1 League champs. They beat Galway in a splendid spectacle at Croke Park in March. It was live on TV. It attracted a large Sunday night audience.

“It was brilliant that it was live on RTE,” she relates. “And thankfully it was a good encounter. Ourselves and Galway always seem to put up a good show. Hopefully we’ll see more matches live on television.”

Gaule feels the more coverage the game can get the better. And the bigger chance you have of interesting young eyes.

She’s an ambassador for the 2021 John West Féile na nGael. It’s the 50th year of the camogie and hurling. The Féile takes place next month and is for Under-15 players. At Halloween, there’s the chance to play in Semple Stadium and Croke Park.

And, perhaps, get a chance, like Denise herself, to sink the black ball.

