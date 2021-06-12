Treacy ready for second coming of Cork camogie

There is a whiff of 2015 around the Cork camp according to Laura Treacy. Look around the dressing-room and there are cavernous spaces once filled by some of the greatest to have ever played camogie.

Gemma O’Connor, Aoife Murray, Orla Cotter and Briege Corkery will go down in the annals of their sport as supreme players and leaders. Pamela Mackey is a significant loss too as a four-time All-Star defender who has taken a year out.

It is six years since the Rebels underwent such transition but they surprised everyone to claim All-Ireland honours. Treacy was in the nascent stages of her inter-county career then, having come into the panel in 2012 and played as Cork annexed the O’Duffy Cup in 2014.

Just as then, it is Paudie Murray overseeing the Leesiders’ remodelling, with the siting of Katrina Mackey at midfield alongside Ashling Thompson among the notable switches. Another is Treacy’s move to centre-back, having established herself as one of camogie’s premier full-backs. The experiment came to a sudden halt however, six minutes into Cork’s second group outing, when she suffered a head wound while jostling under a dropping ball with Waterford’s Niamh Rockett.

“I was split just between my eyebrows,” says Treacy. “It’s kind of like a Harry Potter sign so all the girls are laughing at me. I went back training last Tuesday night so they all thought it was hilarious and singing the Harry Potter songs and stuff. I was very lucky, there was a doctor there and she glued it for me.”

She is very aware of the magnitude of the role she is stepping into, a jersey that was O’Connor’s for so long until the St Finbarr’s legend announced her retirement in February, with nine All-Irelands and 11 All-Stars.

“I am that type of a person who is always looking for a challenge or looking to better myself. It has been a huge learning curve when I think back to the experiences I have had through camogie and the friendships that I have made throughout the whole thing. This year with Gemma gone, Aoife Murray is gone, Orla Cotter is gone. All these leaders are gone. It is a new challenge for someone like me, Orla Cronin, Amy O’Connor to try fill their boots and represent them and the Cork jersey the best we can.”

As for centre-back, she had always played further out with Killeagh and enjoys being involved more in the game generally. It says much for her mental prowess and discipline that she was one of the best around at it for so long. But it probably comes as no surprise, given the 26-year-old is a nurse specialising in colposcopy at St Finbarr’s Hospital, as an associated unit of the Cork University Maternity Hospital.

“I would be dealing with a lot of people who are probably around my age. I see the worst of what is out there. I would see everybody who would have an abnormal smear test.

“That change of rolling out the HPV vaccine has made it more of a talking point with young people. When I was in school, I was probably one of the first group of girls who would have been rolled out with that HPV vaccine. I feel like cervical cancer has been discussed with girls since then, and now everybody who is 12 is getting the HPV vaccine, girls and boys.”

Tomorrow, Galway present the stiffest challenge yet of where the current iteration of Cork camogie stands and Treacy is as excited as she was when walking into training and looking at Gemma O’Connor et al in awe.

Now it is her turn to carry the torch.