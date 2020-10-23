REBEL footballer Orla Finn has expressed bafflement that the LGFA and Camogie Association cannot reach a longer-term accommodation on the dual player issue that led to recent speculation of strike action by the Cork senior camogie team.

The threat was only averted after Galway agreed to push back their upcoming championship clash with Cork, who have a handful of dual players on both county squads.

The Cork footballers will now open their campaign against Kerry on Saturday, November 7, with their camogie counterparts playing Galway the following day – but the possibility another clash just a week later remains.

“To be honest I can't believe in this day and age that things are this way,” said Finn.

“It's very disappointing that the two organisations can't just sit down together and sort dates. The girls aren't even looking for separate weekends. They're literally only looking for a day or 24 hours between the games.

“It could be done without all of this fuss. It's hard on the girls facing into two matches on the one day and having to pick between them. It's not fair on them after all the training they've put in over the last number of years. So hopefully they'll come to some sort of resolution.

“In fairness, Galway camogie players have said they'll put their game on the Sunday ... they've done all they could to help us.”

However, at their respective Congress gatherings this year, both associations rejected motions seeking to support the concept of a dual player.

“It’s just very disappointing,” Finn complained. “Ladies football and camogie and women's sport is getting so popular over the last number of years, and you'd have thought this would have been nipped in the bud a few years ago.

“But still, every single year we come back and there's this debate. It's just not fair. I think it needs to be solved sooner rather than later.”

The two-time All Star reiterated that the uncertainty was affecting her dual playing teammates “and their preparations for either code. They're doing their best as it is and then to have that mentally on top of it, not knowing what they're doing … that week is sorted, in two weeks' time, but the week after that not knowing what's going to happen, it's just not fair.”

As for Cork ambitions of returning to the All-Ireland summit they occupied for six consecutive seasons from 2011-16, Finn conceded that four-in-a-row chasing Dublin are the benchmark – but stressed that they can’t look beyond group rivals Kerry and Cavan.

“This year is a little bit different with it being a winter championship,” she surmised. “We've Kerry and Cavan to play first and we have to top the group to even get to a semi-final.

“If we were to play Dublin again, we'd avoid them in a semi and it would be in a final anyway. We have three games to hopefully get through before we're in a final or before we can even think of that.

“We'll just take it game by game at this stage. Dublin are still flying it and they will be one to beat. But there are other counties that are really pushing on. In ladies football there is not much between a few teams.”

Finn was speaking at the launch of a landmark partnership between the GAA and Dublin based company, The Marketing Hub, to produce specific Lifestyle clothing collection for GAA fans, which will be marketed through www.ganzee.ie

Online Editors